OP Rajbhar's SBSP To Go It Alone In Bihar, To Contest From 153 Seats

Patna: The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Uttar Pradesh, has decided to enter the fray in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The party's candidates will contest from up to 153 seats.

The move comes a day after the NDA announced sharing of seats among its partners, without considering the SBSP's wish to try its luck once again in Bihar. It had contested on five seats in the state in 2020 without tasting any success.

With this the SBSP has joined the queue of parties like the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, and Bhim Army, which are based in other states but are going to contest Bihar polls for 243 seats that would be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results would be out on November 14.

“We tried with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to be a part of the alliance in Bihar and contest the Assembly elections on even two or four seats. But we were unsuccessful. People who donated Rs 10, 20 or 50 to help us organise huge rallies (in Bihar) are now saying that they trusted us, but we are being constantly betrayed. They are asking us to fight the polls and promising to vote for our candidates,” SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar told reporters.

Rajbhar added his supporters had asserted that “everybody will feel our power only when we unite, else hey will keep underestimating us. Adhering to the wishes of the leaders, people and supporters of Bihar we have started filing the nominations from today (Monday). We were working in 153 Assembly constituencies and will try to contest them. Let us see how far we succeed in this.”

The SBSP chief, who is also the panchayati raj minister in Uttar Pradesh, revealed that he has dispatched 22 leaders from Uttar Pradesh to different districts of Bihar. "They will return after getting the nominations filed by our candidates," he said.