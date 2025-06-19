Only Two Indian Universities Feature In Top 50 In THE Impact Rankings 2025; 4 In Top 100

Hyderabad: A mere two Indian universities feature in top 50 rankings while four are among top 100 institutions in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025 for their contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The rankings, assessing a total of 2,526 universities world-wide, highlight a notable shift towards Asia in university sustainability efforts, although India's representation in the top tier remains modest. The latest Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings 2025, released on June 18, features four Indian universities in the top 100.
Indian Universities In THE Impact Rankings
Leading the Indian institutions in THE Impact rankings is Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ranked 41st worldwide. It is followed by Lovely Professional University (48th), JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (56th), and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences (96th).
The Impact Rankings evaluate how universities worldwide address significant global challenges, such as climate action, quality education, gender equality, and decent work. The rankings are based on performance across various SDGs, considering factors like research, outreach, and campus operations.
Top Ranked Universities
Globally, Australia’s Western Sydney University has kept its top position for the fourth year. The University of Manchester in the UK is second, and Kyungpook National University in South Korea is third. This year, eight countries — Botswana, Burkina Faso, El Salvador, Estonia, Maldives, Namibia, Papua New Guinea, and Senegal — are new to the sustainability rankings.
Asian Universities On The Rise
However, a clear trend shows Asian universities now dominate the rankings, claiming more than half of the top spots. In fact, 22 of the top 50 rankings are held by Asian institutions, and 10 out of 17 SDG categories feature Asian universities at the top.
Malaysia’s Universiti Sains Malaysia leads in three SDGs, including No Poverty and Partnerships for the Goals.
South Korea’s Kyungpook National University has climbed to 3rd place globally.
Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Universitas Airlangga stands out as the highest-ranking university from an emerging economy, sharing 9th place by promoting sustainability through initiatives like green transport and open public spaces.
Institutions such as Universiti Sains Malaysia, Pusan National University, and Lingnan University (Hong Kong) have also made impressive progress.
India's Top Universities
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is the best university in India this year, ranked 41st in the world. It is 5th for Quality Education, 6th for Clean Energy, and is in the top 100 globally for other areas like Gender Equality and Innovation. It received a perfect score of 100/100 in lifelong learning, student access, and clean water sustainability.
Lovely Professional University (LPU) has entered the top 50 for the first time, ranked 48th globally. It is 5th for Clean Energy, 6th for Sustainable Cities, and 8th for Zero Hunger. With a score of 92.6, it surpassed well-known institutions like MIT and the IIMs in India.
Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is ranked 96th in the world and stands 38th for Climate Action, 21st for Clean Energy, and 22nd for Clean Water. It also ranked in the top 100 for several other categories.
Despite these successes, only four Indian universities are in the top 100, showing that many have more work to do for real sustainability impact.
Anna University, BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, KIIT University, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education are ranked between 101 and 200.
Centurion University of Technology and Management, Chitkara University, Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth Pune, IIT Gandhinagar, Manipal University Jaipur, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, and Shiv Nadar University are ranked between 301 and 400. IIT Guwahati and VIT are ranked between 601 and 800, while IIT Mandi, NIT Silchar, and JNU are ranked between 1001 and 1500 in THE Impact Rankings 2025.
