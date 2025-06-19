ETV Bharat / bharat

Only Two Indian Universities Feature In Top 50 In THE Impact Rankings 2025; 4 In Top 100

Hyderabad: A mere two Indian universities feature in top 50 rankings while four are among top 100 institutions in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025 for their contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The rankings, assessing a total of 2,526 universities world-wide, highlight a notable shift towards Asia in university sustainability efforts, although India's representation in the top tier remains modest. The latest Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings 2025, released on June 18, features four Indian universities in the top 100.

Indian Universities In THE Impact Rankings

Leading the Indian institutions in THE Impact rankings is Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ranked 41st worldwide. It is followed by Lovely Professional University (48th), JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (56th), and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences (96th).

The Impact Rankings evaluate how universities worldwide address significant global challenges, such as climate action, quality education, gender equality, and decent work. The rankings are based on performance across various SDGs, considering factors like research, outreach, and campus operations.

Top Ranked Universities

Globally, Australia’s Western Sydney University has kept its top position for the fourth year. The University of Manchester in the UK is second, and Kyungpook National University in South Korea is third. This year, eight countries — Botswana, Burkina Faso, El Salvador, Estonia, Maldives, Namibia, Papua New Guinea, and Senegal — are new to the sustainability rankings.

Asian Universities On The Rise

However, a clear trend shows Asian universities now dominate the rankings, claiming more than half of the top spots. In fact, 22 of the top 50 rankings are held by Asian institutions, and 10 out of 17 SDG categories feature Asian universities at the top.

Malaysia’s Universiti Sains Malaysia leads in three SDGs, including No Poverty and Partnerships for the Goals.