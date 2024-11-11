ETV Bharat / bharat

Only Sanatan Dharma Can Pave Way For World's Welfare: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Jabalpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that everyone wishes that India should become a Vishwa Guru (world leader) but some people due to their selfish attitude are creating hurdles in it.

He said that if he speaks about India becoming a teacher, then no controversy erupts but if he speaks about Hindutva becoming a leader, then a controversy starts.

According to Bhagwat, even in the modern scientific age, religious and spiritual texts are being used only for commercial purposes, due to which there is a situation of conflict and division in society. Bhagwat pointed to the division of the world into theistic and atheistic ideologies and said that due to this division, the world is looking towards India for spiritual peace.

The RSS chief also said the world is looking at India. Bhagwat was speaking on the topic 'Need of Hindutva for World Welfare' at a programme organised by Yogamani Trust. Bhagwat described Hindutva as essential for world welfare. He said that today's world is rich in knowledge and resources but is without proper guidance.

"The eyes of the world are fixed on India. India has the power to give spiritual peace along with material happiness and wealth. The development in Western civilisation has been incomplete. Areas like religion and politics have been converted into business. It is because of this that destructive conflicts like world wars took place," added Bhagwat.