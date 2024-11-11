ETV Bharat / bharat

Only Sanatan Dharma Can Pave Way For World's Welfare: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was speaking at a programme organised by Yogamani Trust in Jabalpur.

Only Sanatan Dharma Can Pave Way For World's Welfare: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaking at a programme in Jabalpur (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Jabalpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that everyone wishes that India should become a Vishwa Guru (world leader) but some people due to their selfish attitude are creating hurdles in it.

He said that if he speaks about India becoming a teacher, then no controversy erupts but if he speaks about Hindutva becoming a leader, then a controversy starts.

According to Bhagwat, even in the modern scientific age, religious and spiritual texts are being used only for commercial purposes, due to which there is a situation of conflict and division in society. Bhagwat pointed to the division of the world into theistic and atheistic ideologies and said that due to this division, the world is looking towards India for spiritual peace.

The RSS chief also said the world is looking at India. Bhagwat was speaking on the topic 'Need of Hindutva for World Welfare' at a programme organised by Yogamani Trust. Bhagwat described Hindutva as essential for world welfare. He said that today's world is rich in knowledge and resources but is without proper guidance.

"The eyes of the world are fixed on India. India has the power to give spiritual peace along with material happiness and wealth. The development in Western civilisation has been incomplete. Areas like religion and politics have been converted into business. It is because of this that destructive conflicts like world wars took place," added Bhagwat.

Bhagwat described Sanatan Dharma as synonymous with human religion and said that Sanatan Dharma can pave the way for the welfare of the world. He emphasised that at the core of Hinduism lies the ancient culture of India which can help in the welfare of the entire world.

Earlier, Mohan Bhagwat reached Rani Lakshmibai's memorial for the first time in Gwalior.

Digvijaya Singh hits back at Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat should give knowledge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur, Digvijay Singh said hitting back at the RSS chief.

