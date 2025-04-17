'Only Relation With Pakistan Vacation Of PoK': MEA Hits Back At Asim Munir Over Kashmir Remarks

Hyderabad: The External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday took strong exception to Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's statement that Kashmir was Islamabad's “jugular vein”.

“How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a union territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country,” an MEA spokesperson said in a statement.

On Tahawwur Rana

The MEA also took a dig at the neighbouring country over the recent extradition of 2008 Mumbai attacks convict Tahawwur Rana to India from the US.

“Pakistan may try very hard but its reputation as the epicentre of global terrorism will not diminish. The extradition of Rana serves as a reminder to Pakistan that it needs to bring to justice other perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks whom it continues to shield,” the MEA said.

Gen Munir while addressing a gathering of Pakistanis based abroad, said that Kashmir was the country's jugular vein and that the country “won't forget it”.

The Pakistan Army Chief also defended the two-nation theory for India's partition at the time of Independence in 1947. He told the Non-residential Pakistanis that they should tell their children that they “belong to a superior ideology and culture” and that Pakistanis were “different from Hindus from every aspect of life”.