Only One EPIC Card Valid, Others Must Be Surrendered: ECI Cautions Voters

New Delhi: Amid several complaints pertaining to people including senior Congress leader Pawan Khera for allegedly holding two Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) cards, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday categorically said possession of two voter ID cards is an offence under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The poll panel also called upon those having more than one EPIC card to ensure that they keep only one and surrender the other. The panel on Tuesday had issued a notice to Khera for allegedly holding two EPIC cards under New Delhi and Jangpura Assembly constituencies in Delhi. The BJP had accused Khera of holding the two EPIC cards.



The ECI has sought a response from Khera, who is also the Chairman of Congress's Media and Publicity Department, over the matter by 11 am on Monday (September 8). Reacting to the poll panel's notice, the senior Congress leader said, "ECI has failed to maintain the integrity of the electoral rolls. This is despite my Form 7 application to delete my name from the New Delhi constituency after shifting houses in 2016."

He said, "Since 2016, four elections - 2019 (LS), 2020 (Vidhan Sabha), 2024 LS and 2025 (Vidhan Sabha) - have gone by. So it is safe to assume that four ‘revisions’ must have also taken place. Yet, my name is still on New Delhi rolls. Which stone has the ECI been sleeping under?." Khera is yet to respond to the notice issued to him, as per the poll panel.

The BJP also accused Khera's wife of holding active voter IDs. Similar, notices were issued to several people for allegedly having two ID card by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) under the New Delhi Assembly constituency on Wednesday, and sought their responses over the matter.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior official of ECI said, "Nobody should have two voter ID cards. In case, if a person has two or more cards, he/she must surrender and one and keep the other".

The senior poll panel official said all the notices issued so far including that to Khera have been on the basis of complaints received through Form 7 (application for objecting inclusion of name of other person / seeking deletion of own name/seeking deletion of any other person’s name in electoral roll due to death/shifting).

According to a senior poll panel official , an individual can have only one EPIC card. One cannot have two ID cards. This is an offence punishable under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act,1950. The maximum punishment is one year or fine or both. In case of shifting of residence/correction of entries in existing electoral roll, one should fill Form 8.

What should a person having two or more voter ID cards do ?

" Such electors are required to fill Form 7 (application for seeking deletion of name). They can fill it online also. It is necessary. Only one EPIC ID card can be kept," the senior official of the ECI added.