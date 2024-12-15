ETV Bharat / bharat

Only One GI Tag For J&K In 2024, But Record 22 Applications Filed

SRINAGAR: The only product from the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory to receive a Geographical Indication (GI) marking in 2024 was Ramban Anardana, which is dried pomegranate seeds. Meanwhile, the erstwhile state showed impressive progress by filing 22 new GI applications this year — the highest number in recent times.



According to the GI Registry's latest data, since 2003, 658 products across India have received GI tag, while 621 applications are still under review. Interestingly, from Jammu and Kashmir alone, 17 products have been successfully registered, and 31 applications are currently in process.



Ramban Anardana, certified on January 1, 2024, was the year's sole addition to J&K's GI-tagged products. Known for its distinct sweet-sour flavor, this spice is derived from the seeds of pomegranates harvested in the region. The seeds are sun-dried and used as a flavor enhancer, souring agent, and in Ayurvedic medicines. An official from the Department of Industries and Commerce explained, "The tree producing Ramban Anardana, locally called Dhruni, is a deciduous shrub or small tree growing 16–26 feet tall. It thrives in the hilly tracts and forests of Jammu and Kashmir at altitudes between 1,000 and 2,500 meters above sea level."



In 2024, Jammu and Kashmir submitted applications for 22 unique products, including Kashmir Houseboats, Kishtwar Chilgoza (Pine Nuts), Kashmiri Haakh, and Repora Lar Grapes. The Official expressed optimism about the success of these applications, stating, "The process is rigorous, but we expect around 10 products, including the Kashmir Willow Bat, Shikara, and Kashmir Namda, to secure GI tags in this quarter."



In 2023, seven products from Jammu & Kashmir were given GI tags. On March 23, the GI tag was given to one of them, Basohli Painting, a traditional art style renowned for its vivid colors and meticulous design. On July 31, the medal was given to Rajouri Chikri Wood Craft, a distinctive woodworking tradition, and Mushqbudji Rice, a fragrant rice type. Similarly, on August 28, GI tags were awarded to Bhaderwah Rajmash, a superior kind of kidney beans, and Ramban Sulai Honey, which is well-known for its purity and medicinal properties. On October 3, Udhampur Kaladi, an unadulterated cheese product, and the Basohli Pashmina Woolen Product, which is known for its superb craftsmanship, were added.



Neighboring Ladakh also made strides, filing eight new applications this year and bringing its total pending list to 21 products. Pabu (Ladakhi Shoes) and Ladakh Thangka Painting are notable entries so far. Thus far, GI tagging has been effectively given to four Ladakhi items, including Ladakh Shingskos (Wood Carving) and Ladakh Seabuckthorn.



The Ladakh Raktsey Karpo Apricot, on December 6, 2022, received the GI Tag for its unique flavor, high yield, and vibrant orange colour. On March 31, 2023, the GI Tags were awarded to Ladakh Shingskos (Wood Carving), which is renowned for its exquisite designs and cultural importance, and Pashmina Wool of Ladakh, which is renowned globally for its unmatched softness and warmth. Later, on June 22, 2023, Ladakh Seabuckthorn—known for its medicinal and antioxidant-rich properties—was also granted the GI Tag. However, nothing in Ladakh has been GI-tagged so far this year.



The tagging process involves multiple steps, including application filing, addressing objections, and publication in the Geographical Indications Journal. Explaining the process and the delay in getting the products GI tagged, the official said, "Each application undergoes stringent verification to ensure the product's authenticity and adherence to high standards. The administration is actively supporting local producers through the procedure. The process includes scrutiny and registration."



Officials attributed the rise in applications to increased awareness of GI recognition benefits, which bolster local economies and promote cultural heritage. "The growing number of applications reflects a shift in how communities view the potential of their indigenous products to gain global recognition."





