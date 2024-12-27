Only One Bag, Strict Size And Weight Limits: All You Need To Know About New Hand Baggage Rules For Air Travel

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at enhancing security and improving efficiency, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has introduced a new rule limiting air passengers to a single piece of cabin baggage. The measure, which applies to both domestic and international flights, seeks to streamline airport operations and alleviate congestion at security checkpoints, amidst a surge in air travel demand.
Key Features of the New Rule
The new regulations, effective on any tickets booked after May 2, 2024, impose stricter restrictions on the number, size, and weight of hand luggage passengers can carry on board. Here’s what you need to know:
One Bag Policy: Passengers are allowed only one cabin bag. Any additional baggage must be checked in. This rule applies across all travel classes.
Weight Limits: Economy and Premium Economy passengers can carry one bag weighing up to 7 kg.
First and business-class passengers are permitted up to 10 kg.
Size Restrictions: Cabin baggage must not exceed the dimensions of 55 cm (height) x 40 cm (length) x 20 cm (width).
Exemptions for Pre-May 2024 Tickets: Passengers, who booked tickets before May 2, 2024, enjoy relaxed weight limits.
Economy: Up to 8 kg
Premium Economy: Up to 10 kg
First and Business Class: Up to 12 kg
Purpose and Implementation
The BCAS, in collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), has enforced these changes to address increasing passenger traffic at airports. By reducing the number of bags undergoing security checks, the new policy aims to enhance the efficiency of screening procedures and minimise delays.
The new guidelines are also expected to bolster airport security by simplifying baggage inspections. As airlines like IndiGo and Air India revise their policies to align with these regulations, passengers are advised to adhere strictly to the rules to avoid additional fees or inconvenience.
Travel Tips for Passengers
Plan Smartly: Ensure your cabin bag complies with the specified size and weight limits.
Prepare for Check-in: Additional luggage must be checked in to avoid delays at security checkpoints.
Arrive Early: Adjust your travel plans to accommodate possible changes in security processing times.
The government views this initiative as a crucial step to manage the rising demand for air travel and ensure smoother operations at busy airports.