ETV Bharat / bharat

Only One Bag, Strict Size And Weight Limits: All You Need To Know About New Hand Baggage Rules For Air Travel

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at enhancing security and improving efficiency, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has introduced a new rule limiting air passengers to a single piece of cabin baggage. The measure, which applies to both domestic and international flights, seeks to streamline airport operations and alleviate congestion at security checkpoints, amidst a surge in air travel demand.

Key Features of the New Rule

The new regulations, effective on any tickets booked after May 2, 2024, impose stricter restrictions on the number, size, and weight of hand luggage passengers can carry on board. Here’s what you need to know:

One Bag Policy: Passengers are allowed only one cabin bag. Any additional baggage must be checked in. This rule applies across all travel classes.

Weight Limits: Economy and Premium Economy passengers can carry one bag weighing up to 7 kg.

First and business-class passengers are permitted up to 10 kg.

Size Restrictions: Cabin baggage must not exceed the dimensions of 55 cm (height) x 40 cm (length) x 20 cm (width).

Exemptions for Pre-May 2024 Tickets: Passengers, who booked tickets before May 2, 2024, enjoy relaxed weight limits.

Economy: Up to 8 kg

Premium Economy: Up to 10 kg