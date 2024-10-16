Puri Jagannath Temple Office Issues Order To Use Only OMFED Ghee

Puri: Only ghee sourced from the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation (OMFED) will be used in the Puri Jagannath Temple. A decision in this regard was taken on Tuesday as per information from the temple office.

For this purpose, the chief administrator has requested OMFED for close cooperation and wrote a letter to the MD informing about the decision of the temple trust. The former also urged the latter to take steps for a special depot.

"It is decided to use only OMFED ghee to prepare Mahaprasad inside the temple and for lighting the diyas. This has been discussed and agreed with officials. Therefore, OMFED is requested to take steps to keep in view the need for OMFED Ghee in the temple to ensure adequate availability," the letter of the chief administrator reads.

He has also issued orders to take steps to ensure that no other ghee, except OMFED enters the temple. A warning of strict action against anyone found taking ghee of any other brand into Srimandir, has been issued.

Recently, Odisha law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan announced that devotees visiting the Puri Jagannath temple will soon receive free Mahaprasad as part of a new initiative the government plans to implement. The minister revealed that the plan will cost the state exchequer Rs 14 to Rs 15 crore annually, but the burden will not fall on the government. Instead, donations from the public and the devotees will help run the programme.

“We have sought help and cooperation from devotees worldwide, and many have already come forward to support the cause. Once the initiative is launched, devotees can carry Mahaprasad with them for their families when they return home after darshan,” the minister said. "We are sure, many people will come ahead to contribute to the cause," he asserted.