Only Aadhaar Authenticated Users Can Book Tatkal Tickets From July 1: Railway Ministry

The ministry informed all zones that this decision was made "to ensure that the benefits of Tatkal Scheme are received by the common end users."

Only Aadhar Authenticated Users Can Book Tatkal Tickets From July 1: Railway Ministry
Published : June 11, 2025 at 1:51 PM IST

New Delhi: Only Aadhaar authenticated users will be able to book tickets under the Tatkal scheme from July 1, 2025, onwards, the Railway Ministry said in an announcement.

In a circular dated June 10, 2025, the ministry informed all zones that this decision was made "to ensure that the benefits of the Tatkal Scheme are received by the common end users."

"With effect from 01-07-2025, tickets under Tatkal scheme can be booked through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)/ its app only by Aadhaar authenticated users," the ministry said. Subsequently, Aadhaar-based OTP authentication shall also be made compulsory for Tatkal bookings from July 15, 2025, onwards.

"Tatkal tickets shall be available for booking through computerized PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counters of Indian Railways/authorized agents only after authentication of a system-generated OTP, which shall be sent through the system on the mobile number furnished by the users at the time of booking. This shall also be implemented by 15/07/2025," the circular further stated.

The circular also specified that authorized ticketing agents of the Indian Railways will not be permitted to book opening day Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the Tatkal booking window. Specifically, they will be restricted from booking Tatkal tickets for air-conditioned classes from 10.00 am to 10.30 am and for non-air-conditioned classes from 11.00 am to 11.30 am.

The ministry has directed the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and IRCTC to make the necessary modifications to the system and communicate these changes to all zonal railways. Furthermore, the circular assured that wide publicity will be given to these modifications through all available means to inform the general public.

