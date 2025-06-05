Only A matter Of Time That ‘Made In India’ Applies To Arbitral Awards: CJI

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai has said it’s only a matter of time that ‘Made in India’ applies to arbitral awards, and India is eyeing a seat at the cool kids’ table alongside London, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Speaking at LCIA International Arbitration Symposium in London, CJI said virtual hearings, localised case management and outreach initiatives by institutions will help bridge the geographical divide.

On the question of India’s role in the global arbitration landscape evolving in the coming years, the CJI said, “Given India’s common law roots and pro-arbitration rulings, it is safe to say that India has moved from ‘interventionist uncle’ to ‘supportive elder cousin’ in the global arbitration family.”

The CJI said arbitration is no longer confined to metropolitan hubs and with advances in technology, it has reached far and beyond. “This is similar to what the judiciary is offering in India, virtual hearings starting from the apex court to district courts and quasi-judicial tribunals,” he said.

Justice Gavai said with the right institutional support, judicial encouragement and technological infrastructure, “we are well on our way to ensuring that arbitration in India is not just available in the metros but is also embedded across the country’s commercial heartlands”.

The CJI said the Indian legal community is already a huge part of global players in the field of arbitration - it’s only a matter of time that ‘Made in India’ applies to arbitral awards too. “India is eyeing a seat at the cool kids’ table alongside London, Singapore and Hong Kong. And this time, it's not just asking for a seat - it's bringing its own chair. It’s laying down the tablecloth, setting the agenda, and slowly but surely, starting to write the rules of the game”, he said.

The CJI said the growing maturity of the Indian judiciary has moved the conversation from “will India interfere?” to “can India lead?”

“Add to that the rise of institutions like the Delhi International Arbitration Centre and India International Arbitration Centre, MCIA, International Arbitration and Mediation Centre, vibrant initiatives like the Delhi Arbitration Weekend and the Arbitration Bar of India makes it clear that India is no longer just borrowing from global best practices but also actively building a community that shapes them,” said the CJI.

He was asked what measures he believes are necessary to enhance the credibility and utilisation of domestic arbitration institutions in India and if there still an ad hoc vs institutional arbitration debate.

The CJI said, “The debate between ad hoc and institutional arbitration in India isn’t quite over, it has just evolved. For many parties, ad hoc arbitration still feels like a ‘known devil’: familiar, flexible, and - when done right - efficient. Institutional arbitration, on the other hand, is still earning its stripes”.

He added that to tip the scales, domestic arbitral institutions in India need more than just buildings and logos — they need trust, track record, and teeth – like many international institutions such as yours (LCIA). “I firmly believe that Indian institutions are actively rising to the challenge….. If PSUs and government bodies begin favouring institutional arbitration in their contracts, it will send a strong signal and create large-scale behavioural change. So yes - the ad hoc vs institutional debate is still alive, but it’s no longer a question of whether one will replace the other. It’s about creating institutions that offer what ad hoc promises, but with structure”, he said.

He was asked, what are some challenges that judges face when adjudicating international arbitration disputes and role international arbitration institutions like the LCIA play to assist the judiciary.

The CJI replied, “One key challenge judges face is navigating the delicate line between respecting arbitral autonomy and safeguarding the rule of law. In international arbitration disputes, this often involves applying foreign laws, unfamiliar institutional rules, or enforcing awards that may test domestic notions of public policy. It's a bit like judging a sport where the rulebook keeps changing languages”.

He was also asked how courts can encourage better use of interim relief in arbitration without creating a parallel judicial process. The CJI said, “Judicial trend would show that courts have been granting interim relief only where truly urgent or irreparable harm is involved, otherwise deferring to the tribunal’s jurisdiction wherever possible. Courts are emphasising the principle of prima facie review, rather than deep judicial scrutiny. This prevents the process from morphing into full-fledged litigation”.