Online Stock Trading Scam: 3 Youtubers Summoned by CID in Assam

Guwahati (Assam): Tightening its noose against those allegedly involved in the recent multi-crore stock trading financial scam, the Assam police have started summoning a section of youtubers for questioning to unearth the facts behind the scam.

The CID of the Assam police in Dibrugarh have summoned Chakrapani Parashar, Himashree Saikia and Aboyob Bhuyan, who had interviewed Sumi Borah, one of three main persons allegedly involved in the multi-crore online stock trading scam.

All of the three summoned persons have interviewed the suspects in their youtube channels. "...there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain some facts and circumstances in relation to the present investigation regarding the Dibrugarh PS case no 352/2024 banning of unregulated deposit scheme Act 2-19," the summons issued to Parashar read, according to sources.

The case is registered under section 316(2) 318 (4) BNS. It may be mentioned here that soon after the arrests were made, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated that the role of the youtubers who helped the suspects will also be investigated.

Police sources informed that a total of 41 cases have already been registered across the state over the online stock trading scam and the police have so far arrested 133 people for their alleged involvement in the case. Some of the scamsters involved in the scam are still absconding and police have issued look out notices against them.

Assam police have also handed over 32 of these cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Police said that the scam is a huge one which involves several thousands of crores of rupees across the state.