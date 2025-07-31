ETV Bharat / bharat

Online Registration Mandatory Now For Visiting Mussoorie: Step Mooted To Control Traffic

Dehradun: In view of the growing traffic, the Tourism Department of Uttarakhand Government is making online registration mandatory for tourists visiting the Queen of the mountains, Mussoorie, from August 1.

Under this new system, before coming to Mussoorie, tourists will have to register through an Aadhar card on the website of the Tourism Department. However, the rule of mandatory registration will be kept somewhat flexible in the beginning for the convenience of the tourists.

Tourists coming to Mussoorie will now have to take care of registration before reaching here.

The step has been taken after the National Green Tribunal issued instructions to this end that will help in traffic management, parking system and environmental balance.

Based on this Court mandated instruction, the Tourism Department has prepared a framework for implementation of the new registration system by tourists prior to their visit to Mussoorie, just like the system in force now, for visiting Chardham.

However, the hotel and homestay businesses have also been brought into the new scheme and their responsibility fixed. The hospitality businesses will have to take care of the registration rule. The special emphasis on this system stems from the need to have accurate data of people coming and going to Mussoorie, which will help in traffic management, parking system and also in environmental balance.

Separate registration for Chardham tourists:

Separate registration and route plan arrangements are being made for those going on Chardham Yatra through Mussoorie who are being categorized as ‘transit visitors.’ The aim of the department is to make a realistic assessment of the number of tourists present in Mussoorie at a given time and to control entry when a certain number is exceeded. However, it is also being considered what better arrangements can be made for those tourists who are going to Chardham through Mussoorie, or have been there for a few hours.