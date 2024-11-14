ETV Bharat / bharat

Online Learning In Schools Up To Class 5 In View Of Rising Pollution, Says Delhi CM Atishi

New Delhi: All schools up to Class 5 in Delhi will switch to online learning till further directions in view of rising pollution levels in the city, Chief Minister Atishi said on Thursday.

With pollution reaching alarming levels, the central pollution watchdog CAQM imposed restrictions under GRAP Stage III in Delhi-NCR earlier on Thursday.

The national capital's air quality remained in the 'severe' category for a second consecutive day, prompting the authorities to impose stringent anti-pollution measures. The restrictions will come into force from Friday.