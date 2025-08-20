ETV Bharat / bharat

Online Gaming Bill Introduced In the Lok Sabha To Prohibit Online Money Games

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday introduced in the Lok Sabha the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, for boosting innovation and protecting citizens.

According to the Bill, it is equally important to ensure that society is protected from the potential harm of technology misuse. With this thought process, the government has brought forward the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 strikes a balanced path—encouraging innovation and youth engagement through safe and positive online gaming, while firmly prohibiting harmful online money games.

This Bill encourages e-sports and online social games while prohibiting harmful online money gaming services, advertisements, and financial transactions related to them. Bill also outlaws all online Betting and Gambling (Satta and Jua) activities – from Online Fantasy Sports to Online Gambling (like Poker, Rummy and other Card games) and Online Lotteries. This is to protect our youth from predatory online Real Money Gaming apps that manipulate them through misleading ‘monetary return promises’ into compulsive and addictive playing, which leaves entire families in financial distress.

The government believes that the harms of addiction, financial losses, and even extreme consequences such as suicides associated with online money gaming can be prevented by the prohibition of such activities. Additionally, online money gaming platforms are often misused for financial fraud, money laundering, terror financing and messaging activities that compromise national security, as per the government.