Online Gaming Bill Introduced In the Lok Sabha To Prohibit Online Money Games

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday introduced in the Lok Sabha the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, for boosting innovation and protecting citizens.
According to the Bill, it is equally important to ensure that society is protected from the potential harm of technology misuse. With this thought process, the government has brought forward the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 strikes a balanced path—encouraging innovation and youth engagement through safe and positive online gaming, while firmly prohibiting harmful online money games.
This Bill encourages e-sports and online social games while prohibiting harmful online money gaming services, advertisements, and financial transactions related to them. Bill also outlaws all online Betting and Gambling (Satta and Jua) activities – from Online Fantasy Sports to Online Gambling (like Poker, Rummy and other Card games) and Online Lotteries. This is to protect our youth from predatory online Real Money Gaming apps that manipulate them through misleading ‘monetary return promises’ into compulsive and addictive playing, which leaves entire families in financial distress.
The government believes that the harms of addiction, financial losses, and even extreme consequences such as suicides associated with online money gaming can be prevented by the prohibition of such activities. Additionally, online money gaming platforms are often misused for financial fraud, money laundering, terror financing and messaging activities that compromise national security, as per the government.
Furthermore, this aligns the national laws for the digital domain with the existing laws for corresponding activities in the physical world, wherein betting and gambling are restricted or punishable, such as in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 as well as various State government legislations.
“For the promotion of e-sports, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports will establish a dedicated framework. For online social games, the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) will extend support to online games that foster educational & cultural values, skill development and social engagement”, the government said.
Promotion and Recognition of e-sports:
- e-sports recognised as a legitimate form of competitive sport in India.
- Ministry of Sports to frame guidelines and standards for the conduct of e-sports events.
- Establishment of training academies, research centres, and technology platforms for the advancement of e-sports.
- Incentive schemes, awareness campaigns and integration of e-sports into broader sports policy initiatives.
Promotion of Social and Educational Games:
- Central Government empowered to recognise, categorise, and register online social games.
- Facilitation of platforms for development and distribution of safe, age-appropriate social and educational games.
- Awareness programmes on the positive role of social games in recreation, skill-development and digital literacy.
- Support for cultural and educational gaming content aligned with Indian values.
Prohibition of Harmful Online Money Games:
- Complete ban on offering, operating, or facilitating online money games, irrespective of whether based on skill, chance, or both.
- Ban on advertising and promotion of money games across all forms of media.
- Ban on financial transactions linked to online money games; banks and payment systems barred from processing such payments.
- Empowerment to block access to unlawful gaming platforms under the Information Technology Act, 2000.
Establishment of an Online Gaming Authority:
- Central Government to establish a national-level Authority or designate any existing Authority or Authorities or any agency for oversight.
Positive Impacts of the Bill:
- Boost to Creative Economy: Enhances India’s role in global gaming exports, employment and innovation.
- Empowering Youth: Encourages constructive participation through e-sports and skill-based digital games.
- Safe Digital Environment: Protects families from predatory online money gaming practices.
- Global Leadership: Positions India as a leader in responsible gaming innovation and digital policy-making.
