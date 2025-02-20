Online And Offline Education: How Hybrid Learning Is Reshaping Education In India

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In recent years, hybrid learning has emerged as a revolutionary model in India, bridging the gap between offline and online education. With the rise of digital platforms, students now have greater access to resources without having to leave their hometowns, addressing significant financial and logistical challenges.

Earlier, students had to rely solely on offline coaching institutes, which often meant relocating to different cities, incurring additional costs for accommodation, and adapting to a new environment. However, the introduction of online and hybrid learning modes has enabled students to study from the comfort of their homes.

Kamlesh, a student from Delhi University, shared his experience, “Earlier, it was difficult to understand things, but now we can learn digitally if we don’t understand any topic.” Similarly, an ex-student from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) remarked, “When I was in college, we had limited resources like classrooms and libraries. But now, students have a treasure trove of education at their fingertips.”

Leading education experts believe that digital education is not a replacement for offline learning, but a powerful supplement. Government initiatives aimed at expanding digital infrastructure, combined with private institutions leveraging online platforms, indicate that the future of education in India is moving toward a blended learning model. Online tutoring programmes have also played a significant role in helping students prepare for competitive exams. The integration of technology has removed geographical barriers, providing access to quality global content at an affordable cost.

Experts Weigh In

Sanjeev Rai, an educationist, told ETV Bharat, "With the population we have, hybrid mode is necessary so that we can reach the maximum number of students because we do not have that much building and infrastructure. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been given the responsibility of becoming a full digital university. It will never happen that physical institutions will be closed. Online and offline everything will exist. Digital infrastructure is yet to be developed because of the way technology is changing, educational institutions are not able to change at that fast speed because this educational model is very process-oriented. Different models are adjusting and will do so in future too."

"When you examine the data on internet users within the digital divide, the numbers seem huge. However, when you consider that many rely on mobile devices for 5–6 hours of online classes, significant challenges emerge. In rural areas, not only is high-quality internet connectivity essential, but a quiet, separate space at home is also required—something not always available. Institutions can be categorsied into three groups based on their digital infrastructure: high-end institutions with comprehensive offline and online facilities; mid-tier institutions with moderately developed infrastructure; and remote institutions that are lagging behind. With the rise of startups in India, there is hope that improved infrastructure will soon deliver quality services to a wider audience," added Rai.

Dr Alka Rai, PhD in Digital Divide and Deputy librarian at AUD told ETV Bharat, "Hybrid learning—combining in-class teaching with online learning--is increasingly seen as a promising model in India. It offers flexibility to cater to diverse student schedules and regions while maintaining the advantages of face-to-face interaction. Many institutions are experimenting with flipped classrooms and blended programmes, using digital platforms for content delivery and offline sessions for discussions, labs and personal interaction. However, a successful hybrid model depends on robust infrastructure and well-designed curricula that seamlessly integrate digital and physical learning environments. Bridging the digital divide involves a multipronged approach."

She added, "The Centre under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated several projects like the Digital Literacy Programme, Pradhanmantri Gramin Digital Sakshrata Abhiyan, and the Digital Literacy Mission of India to reduce the digital divide in villages, tribal areas and marginalised women."

"To fill the gap of the digital divide, governments and private sectors must invest in reliable internet connectivity and affordable digital devices, especially in rural areas. Public-private partnerships could provide subsidised or free access programmes, community learning centres, and digital literacy initiatives. Some special programmes are designed for women only to reduce the digital gender divide," Rai said.

"There's also an increasing focus on mobile-first solutions, given the high penetration of smartphones, to ensure educational content is accessible even in low-resource areas. AI-driven tools are making personalised learning a reality. They help tailor educational content based on individual student performance and learning styles, offer instant feedback, and track progress in real time. We can take ideas from AI but can’t kill our ideas," elaborated Rai.

"The AI tools are transforming classroom management through adaptive assessments, virtual tutors, and automated administrative tasks, thereby freeing up teachers to focus on creative and interactive teaching methods. Also, some challenges include ensuring data privacy and security, preventing algorithmic biases, and training educators to effectively integrate these tools into their teaching," she said.

"There's also the risk of widening the gap of the digital divide between schools that can afford advanced technologies and those that cannot. While many educators are enthusiastic about digital learning, there remains a gap in comprehensive digital training," she added.

"Professional development programmes need to be regularly updated to include practical training in digital tools, pedagogical strategies for online instruction, and classroom management in virtual settings. Additionally, user-friendly platforms and tech support are critical, as educators need reliable resources and backup assistance to handle technical issues in class," Rai said.

"Balancing technology use involves setting boundaries and encouraging balanced schedules. Educational institutions can design curricula that intersperse digital sessions with offline activities such as group projects, physical education, creative arts and many more activities. Teaching students strategies to manage screen time and digital distractions, can also be beneficial. Also, they can take regular breaks, do mindfulness exercises, and have flexible deadlines during long online sessions can help reduce screen fatigue or digital fatigue. Schools can also host sessions that raise awareness about mental health and provide access to counselling services," she said.