ONGC Ex-Engineer Murder: Autopsy Finds 30 Stab Wounds, Intestine Spilt Out

The head was also found smashed. A six-member special team has been formed but no lead has surfaced even after 24 hours of the incident.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Dehradun: The autopsy report of slain retired ONGC engineer Ashok Kumar Garg revealed 30 stab wounds in the chest and stomach. Garg, who lived alone, was found dead on Monday night with multiple wounds and a smashed head in Alaknanda Enclave located on GMS Road under Basant Vihar Police Station.

The report further mentions that his intestines spilt out of the 12-inch wide and three-inch deep cut on the stomach. Police are yet to nab the assailant, 24 hours after the gory incident, and are desperately vetting CCTV footage to trace the suspects.

The footage revealed that two youths were involved in the murder and Garg's neighbours saw the duo fleeing by jumping over the back wall. Later they discovered a blood-soaked Garg from the washroom.

However, the police are yet to issue anything officially on this and the autopsy report has not been made public yet. Garg's body was handed over to the family following the autopsy and a murder case has been registered against unknown persons based on a complaint at the Basant Vihar Police Station.

A team of six personnel from police and SOG has been formed to crack the case but despite several rounds of questioning to the relatives and neighbours, no specific lead has come up yet. SSP Ajay Singh is confident of arresting the culprits soon.

