One-Year-Old Child Dies after Slipping Out of His Father's Hand in Raipur Mall

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A one-year-old child died after he slipped out of the his father's hand while he was climbing an escalator and fell down in a Mall in Raipur on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

City Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle said while climbing the escalator in the mall, the child slipped out of the hand of his father and fell down from the third floor. "The child died and the matter is being probed," added Palte.

According to the senior police official, the accident took place in the City Center Mall located in Pandheri area here. He added that the deceased has been identified as Rajveer.

Police sources said that the incident happened between 7:30 and 8 pm on Tuesday evening. "The family living in New Metro City had come to visit the Mall. Rajan was holding his one year old child in his lap. He was climbing the escalator on the third floor with the child in his lap. Meanwhile, while trying to carry another child on the escalator, the child in his lap slipped out of his hand," police sources added.

They further said that the the child suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital located in Baron Bazar. "But the child was declared dead on arrival," police sources added. The CCTV footage of this tragic incident has also come to the fore. A statement from the City Center Mall is awaited in this regard.