One Year Of Modi 3.0: Key Govt Welfare Initiatives In Focus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA ) government at the Centre will complete a year of its third term of governance next month. Since the Modi government began its third term, it has run welfare projects for people, including SC, ST, OBC and Minorites.

Besides the welfare initiatives, Modi, who was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on June 9, took major initiatives which have shown his government's influence in terms of foreign policy and other initiatives. Continuing its commitment to fight against terrorism, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had carried out "Operation Sindoor " recently, in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Highlighting Operation Sindoor, PM Modi on Monday stated that the mission underscores India's firm stance against terrorism. He asserted that any attempt to harm Indian citizens will be met with a resolute response in the same language and emphasised that those who dare to challenge India will face consequences at any cost.

“Operation Sindoor is a mission to protect humanity and eradicate terrorism”, PM Modi described in an address on Monday. He recalled his words from a rally in Bihar after April 22, where he had vowed to destroy the terror outfits and infrastructure. He also mentioned that the Indian Armed Forces were given a free hand to respond when Pakistan did not initiate any action against the terror outfits even after a fortnight of Pahalgam attacks, Modi said.

Before that, India had kept the Indus Water Treaty in "abeyance" because of Pakistan's continuous support of terrorism. The government has categorically said that the decades-old treaty would remain in abeyance till Pakistan stops backing terrorism. Post 'Operation Sindoor', the Modi-led government's decision to send multi-party delegations is seen as a "master stroke' to corner Pakistan for its deeds globally.

'One nation, one election ' push of the Modi government is also another move of the government. The Bill, which was introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Parliament at the end of last year, was sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for scrutiny following strong opposition from the Opposition.

The Bill was introduced days after the Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, approved the proposal of the then President Ramnath Kovind panel's recommendation to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. In India, Assembly and Lok Sabha polls were held simultaneously from 1951 to 1967.

On the economic front, India, under the leadership of PM Modi has become the world's fourth-largest economy after the US, China and Germany. Among other initiatives, the National Pension Scheme (NPS) was launched by the government for government employees. On foreign trade, recently India and the UK have finalised the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between both countries, in a bid to enhance the bilateral trade between both countries by 120 billion dollars by 2030.

On the India-China relationship front, a major initiative was taken by both countries by agreeing on a border patrolling agreement. The decision is a major step since the Galwan clash in 2020.