ETV Bharat / bharat

'One Should Not Hold On To Govt Accommodation Endlessly': SC Rejects Ex-MLA Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear a plea of a former Bihar MLA against the demand for over Rs 20 lakh as penal house rent for overstaying in the government bungalow and said, "One should not hold on to government accommodation endlessly." A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria was hearing the appeal of former MLA Avanish Kumar Singh against a Patna High Court verdict.

A division bench of the high court on April 3 dismissed the intra-court appeal against the single judge bench order upholding the state's demand for over Rs 20.98 lakh as penal house rent for the alleged unauthorised occupation of a government bungalow at Taylor Road in Patna.

"One should not hold on to government accommodation endlessly," the CJI said. The bench, however, granted the former lawmaker the liberty to take steps “as permissible in law." The plea was later dismissed as withdrawn. The division bench of the high court affirmed the decision of a single judge bench dismissing Singh's petition on the grounds of non-maintainability.

The high court said Singh had previously filed and unconditionally withdrawn a similar petition without seeking liberty to refile the case. Singh, a five-time MLA from the Dhaka constituency, was allotted government quarter 3 on Taylor Road in Patna during his tenure as a legislator.

Following his resignation as MLA on March 14, 2014, Singh continued to reside in the bungalow until May 12, 2016, a period during which the quarter had already been earmarked for a cabinet minister.