One Pakistani Woman Identified In Assam, Centre To Take Final Call On Her Deportation: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Tinsukia/Dibrugarh: In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack on tourists in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, the Central government issued orders for deportation of all Pakistani citizens living in the country within 48 hours. Acting on the instructions, the Assam government launched an investigation to identify the number of Pakistani citizens residing in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed that only one Pakistani citizen, a woman married to a local in Tinsukia district, has been identified.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said that the Central government has been apprised and they will take a final call on her deportation.

"We have only one Pakistani citizen and she lives in Tinsukia district. She is married into a local family but she is originally from Pakistan. She has applied for long-term visa. We have requested Government of India to clarify whether she should be sent back or not. That is the only case. Other than this woman, we do not have any other Pakistani citizen in Assam," the chief minister stated.

As per a senior police official, the woman, identified as Rabia Ayush, resides in Barpathar area of Tinsukia town. Born in Pakistan's Karachi in 1980, she was married to Mohammad Ayush of Tinsukia in 2013. Three years later, in 2016, Rabia came to Tinsukia. Her husband runs a business near Thana Chariali in Tinsukia. While originally he hails from Tezpur in Assam, his late mother belonged to Pakistan, which is how the connection was established which led to their marriage.

A local resident said, "The woman is in India on a long-term visa but did not initially apply for citizenship. Later, in 2016, she applied for Indian citizenship but has not received it yet. She has been living with her husband's family in a rented house in Barpathar, Tinsukia town for the last one and a half years. Although her husband's native is in Tezpur, he has been associated with a business establishment near Thana Chariali in Rangagara Road for a long time."

While both Rabia and Mohammad Ayush have stayed away from the media after the Pahalgam tragedy and the consequent government directive on Pakistani citizens in India, palpable tension prevailed in Tinsukia as locals claimed they were unaware that Rabia was a Pakistani national until police visited the area after the Chief Minister’s statement. "We have known Mohammad Ayush for a long time, but we did not know much about his wife. We heard from their family members that her documents are in order. It is upto the government now to decide and take a final call regarding her deportation," said another local.

"The terrorists committed a barbaric crime by killing tourists at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir. The government should therefore take appropriate decision," he added.

Meanwhile, Assam Police have arrested 20 persons across the state on charges of indulging in anti-national activities after they posted pro-Pakistan content on social media following the Pahalgam attack. Legal action has also been initiated against them in view of the seriousness of the situation.

