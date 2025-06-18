One Nation, One Time: Centre Set To Make Indian Standard Time Mandatory In All Legal, Administrative Systems, Says Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that the central government would soon make the use of Indian Standard Time (IST) mandatory for all legal, commercial, digital, and administrative purposes under the new rules.

He made this announcement at a round table conference organised by the Department of Consumer Affairs on time dissemination under the theme “One Nation, One Time” at Vigyan Bhawan here.

The minister emphasised the strategic significance of the Time Dissemination Project being implemented by the department in collaboration with CSIR-NPL and ISRO. He highlighted that the central government would bring Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2025, to mandate synchronisation of all legal, commercial and administrative activities with IST, prohibiting the use of alternative time references unless explicitly authorised.

“The minister underscored that precise and uniform dissemination of IST across sectors such as financial markets, power grids, telecommunications, transportation, and others is essential to ensuring fairness, accuracy, and national security,” the ministry said in a statement.

The initiative aims to deliver IST with millisecond to microsecond accuracy through five Regional Reference Standard Laboratories (RRSLs) equipped with atomic clocks and secure synchronisation protocols like NTP and PTP, ushering in a new era of digital and administrative efficiency under the vision of "One Nation, One Time".

Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Nidhi Khare, highlighted the urgent need for accurate, secure and legally mandated dissemination of IST to ensure uniformity across strategic and non-strategic sectors.

She explained that under the Time Dissemination Project, the department, in collaboration with CSIR-NPL and ISRO, is establishing an advanced infrastructure comprising five Regional Reference Standard Laboratories (RRSLs) in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Faridabad, and Guwahati. These centres are being equipped with atomic clocks and secure synchronisation systems using Network Time Protocol (NTP) and Precision Time Protocol (PTP) to ensure millisecond-to-microsecond accuracy.

Khare said that the forthcoming Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2025, will mandate synchronisation of all legal, administrative and commercial operations with IST, making India’s timekeeping infrastructure legally enforceable, digitally secure and globally benchmarked. Her presentation outlined the risks posed by current reliance on foreign time sources, including cybersecurity vulnerabilities like spoofing and jamming. She further stated that the implementation of these rules would be a crucial step toward ensuring traceability, enhancing operational reliability, and fostering national time sovereignty. The initiative is a major step in building a trusted and standardised digital ecosystem across the country.

Bharat Khera, Additional Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, said that adopting a comprehensive approach to time management strengthens the government's ability to carry out enforcement activities with greater efficiency, accuracy and coordination, thereby enhancing overall administrative effectiveness.

The conference featured expert presentations on time synchronisation challenges and the necessity of reducing dependency on foreign time sources like GPS, which pose risks such as spoofing and jamming. Stakeholders from diverse sectors such as banking, telecom, energy, stock markets and transportation echoed the importance of an indigenous, precise, and verifiable time standard.

Over 60 meetings have been held by the Department of Consumer Affairs, with extensive engagement with CSIR-NPL, ISRO and other key stakeholders. This sustained engagement led to the formulation of the Draft Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2025. For the common man, this initiative translates into more secure digital transactions, accurate billing in utilities, reduced cybercrime risks and synchronised timekeeping in transportation and communication, ensuring fairness, transparency, and trust in day-to-day services, the statement added.