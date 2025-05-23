'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution': Experts Rally Behind Govt Campaign

New Delhi: Environmental experts on Friday welcomed the nationwide campaign against plastic pollution by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, asserting that this "timely step" reflects the government's proactive approach to address the urgent challenges of climate change and environmental degradation.

Notably, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Thursday launched the 'One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution', in a bid to protect the environment, in the run-up to World Environment Day.

The nationwide mass campaign highlights the ruling dispensation's unwavering commitment to environmental protection and sustainability, aligned with Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

Commending the Ministry's initiative, Ashish Agarwal, an environmental expert, told ETV Bharat, "This nationwide programme is a commendable and timely step that reflects India's proactive approach to addressing the urgent challenges of climate change and environmental degradation."

He said it demonstrates a unified vision for a cleaner, greener future and reaffirms India’s leadership in sustainable development through people-centric movements like Mission LiFE.

"Initiatives like these drive large-scale behavioural change, encouraging individuals, institutions, and communities to adopt eco-friendly practices. By promoting responsible consumption, waste reduction, and afforestation, such campaigns directly contribute to reducing pollution, conserving biodiversity, and restoring ecological balance — the foundation of long-term environmental protection," Agarwal said.

Underlining that public participation is the heart of any environmental movement, he said that while policy and awareness provide direction, it is the collective action of citizens that drives real change.

"Every individual’s daily choices — whether it’s avoiding single-use plastics, planting trees, or conserving water — contribute meaningfully to this national mission. Empowering the public through awareness and engagement will be key to the success of this campaign," he said.

Agarwal, who is also an office bearer of a non-governmental organisation working for environmental protection, said, "The Recycle India Foundation is fully aligned with the vision of Mission LiFE. We are committed to scaling up our environmental initiatives. Our goal is to inspire grassroots participation and amplify the impact of this campaign across urban and rural landscapes."

Kedar Sohoni, another environmental expert, asserted that it needs a lot more than just awareness, as it is a complex problem. Referring to the campaign, he told ETV Bharat, "I don't see how this campaign on its own will solve environmental pollution. It's a much more complex problem that needs a lot more than just awareness around single-use plastic like polythene bags and straws."

He said the government should implement certain rules and regulations so that all stakeholders, including the industry and waste generators, ensure that plastic isn't causing any pollution.

"India today is the largest polluter of plastic in the world. Unless there are strong laws and their actual implementation, pollution will continue," Sohoni said.

He asserted that manufacturers are equally responsible as are citizens and urban and rural governments. It may be mentioned that the campaign against plastic pollution will witness wide-ranging activities across Central ministries, State/UT governments, local bodies, educational institutions, industry, civil society, and community groups.

Key areas of the campaign include awareness and outreach through workshops and webinars on sustainable practices and alternatives to single-use plastic, community and institutional involvement by Municipal bodies.