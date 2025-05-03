ETV Bharat / bharat

One Nation, One Health System: India Charts New Path In Integrative Medicine

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India is all set to adopt a transformative approach to follow a new path in integrative medicine by combining modern medicine and traditional systems such as Ayurveda and Yoga. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released a draft policy along with ethical guidelines for integrating both systems rather than providing them separately.

Speaking about this, Dr Sulochana Ganapati Bhat from the Central Ayurveda Research Institute said that AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) wings are being added in top hospitals like the AIIMS, and a new integrated medical system is already in place in NIMHANS, Bengaluru.

She told ETV Bharat, "A new addendum has been included in the ICMR’s ethical guidelines. AYUSH wings are being set up in all AIIMS institutions to support medical practice, education, and research. An integrative medicine unit is already functioning at NIMHANS, Bengaluru, and a related policy is being developed under the guidance of NITI Aayog."

The proposed model will adopt a new approach called 'Integrative Health', which aims to treat patients based on helping them find the best treatment according to evidence-based, scientifically proven approaches benefitting from both systems; modern medicine and traditional systems. Integrative Health will focus on addressing rising health concerns such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and mental health which previously could not be managed and treated using systematic evidence, guidelines, and policies backed by the rigorous safety protocols in place.

The policy also highlights existing problems with patients receiving conflicting advice and the lack of proper communication and coordination from both doctors in the changes brought on by rapid globalization. These were reflective of weak existing forms of research in India's policy development. Given these challenges, the national policy for health integration has taken the following steps:

* Forming teams of both modern and AYUSH doctors

* Reform and overhaul medical education programs to ensure the next generation of students are trained to understand and actively use both modern and AYUSH principles

* A strong collaborative research program with ethical guidelines

* Establishing councils and boards to regulate and offer guidance from research, practice, and its application alongside personal ethical principles with both systems.

The main emphasis will be given to improving healthcare service delivery at the village or town level where people could obtain their treatment under one roof.

The juxtaposition of visionary National Policy on Integrative Health with ICMR’s Ethical Addendum pragmatism gives India a place to lead a new health movement that steps beyond integrative medicine into a realm where medicine is integrative in spirit, responsible in practice, and transformational in consequence. To institutionalize integrative health as the sine qua non of national health strategy in India, the policy acknowledges that the two systems of health should not be treated as oppositional ways of thinking, but rather that they complement each other.

Integrative Health is a patient-centric approach to health, which combines the best of evidence-based practices from all disciplines, states the draft. It envisions an ecosystem where AYUSH and modern medicine professionals collaborate as coequals, guided by protocols, safety data, and outcome measures validated by scientific research. The philosophy underpinning the present policy is rooted in India's civilizational legacy. Traditional systems like Ayurveda and Yoga have long intervened at preventive, promotive, and rehabilitative levels. Their integration with modern diagnostics, surgical interventions, and pharmacotherapy would seem very feasible but absolutely necessary in the context of rising non-communicable diseases, mental health challenges, and weaknesses of single-system care.

Systemic Gaps and the Case for Integration

The policy is also a critique, albeit a constructive one, of the current fragmented healthcare delivery model. Parallel silos in medical practice, research, and education have led to inefficiencies, duplication, and confusion among patients.

This disconnect is stark in tertiary hospitals, where AYUSH wings operate without meaningful clinical collaboration. Patients are often forced to navigate contradictory advice from different systems, or worse, choose one at the expense of another. Meanwhile, integrative research has suffered due to the lack of methodological clarity, ethical frameworks, and funding.

According to the draft policy, these issues have created a situation where "integration is happening de facto at the level of the patient, but not de jure in the healthcare system." This observation underscores the urgency of structural reforms, supported by governance, capacity building, and institutional mechanisms.

Strategic Pillars of the Draft Policy

The draft policy outlines eight key objectives and several strategic actions to operationalize integration:

Mainstreaming Integrative Health into national and state-level health programs and hospitals, particularly at the primary care level.

Creating Integrated Healthcare Teams composed of biomedical and AYUSH practitioners trained to work collaboratively.

Developing Evidence-Based Integrative Protocols for prevalent conditions, guided by rigorous research.

Reforming Medical Education to include inter-system learning, cross-referral training, and joint modules.

Fostering Research Excellence by funding transdisciplinary projects and building ethics-informed methodologies.

Establishing Institutional Structures like a National Integrative Health Council and state-level boards.

Regulating Cross-Practice and Dual Registration through licensing reforms and standardized guidelines.

Strengthening Community Participation and Health Literacy to ensure informed decision-making among patients.

Each of these pillars is detailed with actionable steps. For example, PHCs and Health and Wellness Centres will be reimagined as “integrative service delivery units,” while AIIMS-like institutions will be mandated to establish Integrative Health Departments.

Medical Education and Workforce Reform

A critical intervention proposed in the policy is the reform of medical education to enable what it calls “inter-professionalism.” This involves not just curriculum adjustments but systemic change, co-located campuses, faculty exchanges, and shared credit systems. The ultimate goal is to create professionals fluent in pluralistic health approaches, capable of co-managing patients and conducting interdisciplinary research.

Dual degree programs, certification in integrative protocols, and bridge courses for existing practitioners are also on the table. These will be designed not as backdoors to cross-practice but as legitimate educational qualifications grounded in ethics and safety.