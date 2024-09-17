'One Nation One Election' Will Be Implemented in Modi 3.0 Govt: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of opposition’s criticism over 'One Nation One Election', Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reiterated that the process will be implemented in the present tenure of the Narendra Modi 3.0 government.
“The 'One Nation One Election' will be implemented in this tenure of my government,” claimed Shah in New Delhi. He was talking to the media on the 100-days achievements of Narendra Modi’s third term. Advocating for simultaneous Assembly and Parliamentary polls during his Independence Day address last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a strong pitch for ‘One Nation, One Election’, stating that frequent polls were creating hurdles in the country’s development.
Ever since the Modi government mooted the idea of 'One Nation One Election' in its second term, the opposition parties have been criticising the proposal.
The Congress, TMC and CPI dubbed it a BJP ‘gimmick’ that could not be executed by the current NDA coalition. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has said that the idea (One Nation, One Election) is not possible under the present Constitution.
“It requires at least five constitutional amendments. Modi does not have the majority to put those constitutional amendments either in the Lok Sabha or teh Rajya Sabha,” said Chidambaram.
Headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, a high-level panel in March this year recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and Assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.
Meanwhile, Shah said that his government will pass the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament in the coming days. “My government was committed to the management and preservation of Waqf properties and would be passed in Parliament in the coming days,” said Shah while talking to the reporters highlighting the achievements of the first 100 days of the third term of the Modi government.
Shah said the bill would also prevent the misuse of Waqf properties. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament, last month, for further examination after opposition parties raised strong objections to certain provisions of the draft law.
Read more: No Single Organisation Or Institution Can Secure Cyberspace Single-Handedly: Amit Shah