'One Nation One Election' Will Be Implemented in Modi 3.0 Govt: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of opposition’s criticism over 'One Nation One Election', Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reiterated that the process will be implemented in the present tenure of the Narendra Modi 3.0 government.

“The 'One Nation One Election' will be implemented in this tenure of my government,” claimed Shah in New Delhi. He was talking to the media on the 100-days achievements of Narendra Modi’s third term. Advocating for simultaneous Assembly and Parliamentary polls during his Independence Day address last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a strong pitch for ‘One Nation, One Election’, stating that frequent polls were creating hurdles in the country’s development.

Ever since the Modi government mooted the idea of 'One Nation One Election' in its second term, the opposition parties have been criticising the proposal.

The Congress, TMC and CPI dubbed it a BJP ‘gimmick’ that could not be executed by the current NDA coalition. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has said that the idea (One Nation, One Election) is not possible under the present Constitution.

“It requires at least five constitutional amendments. Modi does not have the majority to put those constitutional amendments either in the Lok Sabha or teh Rajya Sabha,” said Chidambaram.