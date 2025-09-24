ETV Bharat / bharat

'One Nation, One Election Push Gains Steam': JPC Weighs Rs 7 Lakh Crore Boost, GDP Rise in Key Meeting

New Delhi: The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on One Nation, One Election met in Parliament on Wednesday to deliberate the Constitution’s 129th Amendment Bill, 2024, and the Union Territory Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, both paving the way for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Chaired by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, the session hosted top economists including Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Surjit Bhalla, and Arvind Rajgarhia. The discussions centred on potential GDP gains of 1.6%—worth up to Rs 7 lakh crore—if elections are synchronised.

Bhalla said simultaneous elections would reduce violence and accelerate policymaking and reforms. He emphasised economic savings and stability, while Montek Singh Ahluwalia also discussed the benefits in detail.

Experts argued that holding elections every 4.5 months in India’s five-year cycle stalls policymaking, drains resources, and disrupts development via the Model Code of Conduct. Simultaneous polls, they said, could cut fiscal waste, reduce violence, and accelerate reforms.