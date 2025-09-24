'One Nation, One Election Push Gains Steam': JPC Weighs Rs 7 Lakh Crore Boost, GDP Rise in Key Meeting
The discussions centred on potential GDP gains of 1.6%—worth up to Rs 7 lakh crore—if elections are synchronised, writes Anamika Ratna.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 9:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on One Nation, One Election met in Parliament on Wednesday to deliberate the Constitution’s 129th Amendment Bill, 2024, and the Union Territory Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, both paving the way for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.
Chaired by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, the session hosted top economists including Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Surjit Bhalla, and Arvind Rajgarhia. The discussions centred on potential GDP gains of 1.6%—worth up to Rs 7 lakh crore—if elections are synchronised.
Bhalla said simultaneous elections would reduce violence and accelerate policymaking and reforms. He emphasised economic savings and stability, while Montek Singh Ahluwalia also discussed the benefits in detail.
Experts argued that holding elections every 4.5 months in India’s five-year cycle stalls policymaking, drains resources, and disrupts development via the Model Code of Conduct. Simultaneous polls, they said, could cut fiscal waste, reduce violence, and accelerate reforms.
Opposition MPs, however, flagged concerns over costs, administrative strain, federalism, and education sector disruptions. Calling the reform “a matter of national interest, not politics,” Chaudhary said simultaneous elections could fast-track India’s 2047 developed nation vision.
Some opposition party MPs present in the JPC demanded clarification from the government on issues such as expenditure, administrative burden, and impact on the education system, calling it against the federal structure. JPC Chairman and BJP MP PP Chaudhary said that holding simultaneous elections could accelerate the realisation of the dream of a developed India by 2047.
"This is not a political issue, but a matter of national interest," Chaudhary said. He said that frequent elections put a strain on paramilitary forces, Election Commission personnel, and logistics.
The JPC has so far held 12–13 sittings and field visits across states, with the report deadline now extended to August 2025. More expert consultations are planned for 2026 before a final blueprint is tabled.