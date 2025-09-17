ETV Bharat / bharat

One Man's Passion Turned One Acre Into The World's Rarest Pineapple Gardens

Ernakulam: Dias P. Varghese, a farmer from Koothattukulam, has cultivated 150 varieties of pineapple on his one-acre farm. The collection includes plants from countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil, Taiwan, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, and Honduras.

The pineapples range in size from just 200 grams to over 20 kilograms. His farm has become a rare showcase of exotic and native pineapple varieties, drawing attention from across the region.

Dias began pineapple cultivation eight years ago, but initially failed to get the expected yield. As he suffered loss, he stopped the efforts for a few years.

Two and a half years ago, Dias started to think about a fresh idea of cultivating a collection of rare pineapple varieties which only few have attempted. His renewed effort led him to search far and wide across India’s forests and international borders for unique and flavoured types.

Today, his garden features varieties from the Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil, Taiwan, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, and Honduras. “The goal was to find and capture the pineapples that are at the forefront in terms of taste wherever they are,” Dias says. He has spent ₹4.5 lakh on this collection, in which 30 rare varieties have already started to give yield.

He doesn’t sell the fruits due to their limited yield, as many varieties exist as just one or two plants. But the demand for the saplings is high. Some varieties sell for up to Rs 12,000 per plant. Dias says finding a pineapple variety and bringing it home is an addiction for him.

Dias’s favourites include the Handbull from Thailand, which he says is the most delicious pineapple he has ever tasted. There's the Brazilian Giant, known to weigh over 20 kilograms, and much smaller but equally unique varieties like Black Leaf, Lava Burst, and Lavafo, weighing just 200 grams.