One Killed, 18 Others Injured As Pickup Van Overturns In Rajasthan's Padukalan

Nagaur: A woman was killed and 18 others were injured in an accident near Padukalan in the Nagaur district, Rajasthan, on Friday. The accident took place when a pickup vehicle overturned. According to the police, the seriously injured were referred to Ajmer Hospital while the condition of seven others is stated to be critical. On learning about the accident, a huge crowd gathered at the spot.
On receiving the information, the Padukalan police station personnel reached the spot, said head constable Sitaram Vishnoi. The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital. The woman, who died in the accident, was identified as Shanti, 65 years old, a resident of Manakpur. The body of the woman has been kept in the mortuary of Padukalan Hospital. After the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to the family. Similarly, senior police officers reached the spot and investigation of the accident has been started.
The pickup van, which was filled with devotees, had left from Khinvsar in Nagaur. All the devotees travelling in the vehicle were from the Manakpur area of Khinvsar and all of them were going to Pushkar.
Meanwhile, many devotees got stuck under the van when it was overturned near Padukalan. On hearing the commotion, nearby villagers reached the spot and shifted all the injured to the government hospital in Padukalan in private vehicles.
A special bath of Kartika Purnima was organised in Pushkar today. Hence, lakhs of devotees reached the spot while many others from Mankapur were also going to Pushkar for a holy dip. Due to the large number of passengers, the tyre of the pickup van burst, due to which the vehicle overturned.
After receiving the information, Merta MLA Laxman Ram Kalru reached the hospital in Padukalan where he met all the injured while the seriously injured were referred to Ajmer Hospital. All the injured are residents of Mankapur in Khinvsar.
