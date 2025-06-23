ETV Bharat / bharat

One Injured, Two Feared Trapped In Landslide On Yamunotri Route

Uttarkashi: One person was injured while two others are feared to be trapped under the debris following a landslide in the Yamunotri route at Nau Kanchi in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, officials said on Monday.

A hill suddenly came off near Nau Kanchi on the Yamunotri walking path at 3 pm on Monday, despite any rain. There is a possibility of some pilgrims being buried under the debris of the hill. People present at the spot say a passenger was seen buried under the debris. For security, the police has banned pedestrian movement near Nau Kanchi and the SDRF along with Yamunotri Police have left for the site to launch the rescue work.

A prompt rescue operation has been launched by local authorities to locate and extricate those feared trapped under the debris. "One person has been injured in the landslide incident on the Yamunotri walking route. Two people are feared to be trapped under the debris. Rescue work is going on at the spot," Garhwal divisional commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said.