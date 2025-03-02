One Held For 'Molesting' Union Minister's Daughter In Jalgaon; Hunt On For Six Others

Muktainagar: The Jalgaon Police on Sunday confirmed the arrest of one of the seven accused involved in the alleged molestation of a Union Minister of State's daughter and several other girls during a yatra in Kothali village here.

The incident took place during a Mahashivratri fair in Muktainagar, where a group of youths allegedly harassed the minister's daughter and other girls who accompanied her. The accused also attempted to click their pictures on mobile phones.

"On February 28, during the yatra in Kothali village, the accused — Aniket Bhoi, Piyush More, Saham Koli, Anuj Patil, Kiran Mali and Sachin Palvi — were involved in the molestation. They stalked four girls at the fair and hurled inappropriate comments at them," Jalgaon deputy superintendent of police (DYSP) Krushnath Pingle said.

"On the complaint of the victim's mother, we have registered a case under the POCSO Act and molestation charges. One accused has been arrested, and the search for the others is underway. Bhoi already has two to four cases registered against him," he said, adding, "The security guard of the Union Minister was present with one of the victims at the fair. A scuffle took place with him as well. His complaint has also been registered."

"There is no pressure from any side. I have been personally present here for the last two days. These boys were part of the fair and committed this act. We have filed a case under molestation, rioting and the POCSO Act, as the victim is under 18 years. Additionally, sections of the IT Act have been included due to video calls and other digital complaints. One arrest has been made, and the rest will be arrested soon," the DYSP said.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister, accompanied by her daughter and a large number of supporters, arrived at the police station to file a complaint.

Speaking to reporters, the visibly distressed minister said, "I have come to the police station neither as a Union Minister nor an MP but as a mother seeking justice. If the daughter of a public representative can be harassed, then what about the safety of ordinary people? I will meet the Chief Minister and demand action on such incidents."

She also revealed that complaints had already been filed against the accused earlier. "These boys have taken videos of four or five girls. Crimes against women are increasing across the state, and the accused no longer fear the law. Many girls hesitate to come forward, but we must not remain silent. That is why I have personally filed this complaint," she said.