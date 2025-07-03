ETV Bharat / bharat

One Devotee Killed, Several Others Injured at Bageshwar Dham As Overhead Shed Collapsed

Chhatarpur: A devotee died and several others were injured when the overhead tin shed near the Darbar Hall at Bageshwar Dham collapsed today in Chhatarpur. The injured have been admitted to hospital.

The incident happened when preparations were going on at the Dham for the birthday celebration of Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri on Friday. On Thursday morning, when the tent work was going on near the Darbar Hall, suddenly a portion of the shed collapsed due to strong winds and rains.

The deceased devotee was identified as Shyam Lal Kaushal (50 years) from Uttar Pradesh.

At least eight other people were injured and sent to the district hospital. At the same time, those with minor injury were treated at the Dham's hospital itself.

According to eyewitness accounts, after the morning aarti on Thursday at Bageshwar Dham, devotees gathered under the tent to avoid a sudden spell of heavy rains. Then, a part of the tent came down. As soon as it fell, there was chaos. The injured were immediately admitted to the district hospital.

Devotee Rajesh Kumar Kaushal, who was standing under the tent to avoid the rain, said, "He is from UP. Six members of his family had come to Bageshwar Dham by car on Wednesday night. Maharaj's birthday is on Friday, July 4. Earlier on Thursday morning, everyone was getting ready and going for his darshan."