One Dead, Two Critical In Suspected Food Poisoning At Hyderabad Hospital

Hyderabad: In a suspected case of food poisoning at the Erragadda Psychiatric Hospital in Hyderabad, a patient died, and two others are in critical condition. The deceased has been identified as Karan. Health officials say around 70 patients in the criminal, DC and non-DC wards fell seriously ill after reportedly consuming Paramannam (sweet rice), which was served on June 1.

As the patients were vomiting, the hospital staff immediately alerted the authorities. A team of doctors from the Osmania General Hospital was immediately dispatched to examine and treat the affected patients. While most of the patients are now stable, two of them with critical symptoms have been shifted to Osmania Hospital for advanced care.

Telangana health secretary Christina and Hyderabad district collector Anudeep Durisetty visited the hospital to check on the conditions of the patients. Officials of the water board also collected water samples, and food samples have been sent to the forensic lab for testing. Durisetty said the exact cause of the illness, whether it was due to food or water contamination, or if there are any other factors at play, will be confirmed only after the arrival of the lab reports. A dedicated team of doctors continues to monitor the patients at the psychiatric hospital.