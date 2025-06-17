One Dead, Six Injured In Explosion At Pharma Company's Nagpur Unit

Nagpur: A person died and six others were left injured in an explosion at a pharma company's unit in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The blast took place in a glassline reactor of the unit of Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd at Bhilgaon in the eastern Maharashtra district, the police said, adding that the cause was not immediately known. After getting information about the explosion, police official Nachiket Kadam reached the spot. An investigation into the accident has been started.

A senior police official said the explosion took place at around 11 am, killing one person and injuring half a dozen others.

All the injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital in nearby Kamptee town, and one of them is in critical condition, the official informed.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), which is used in the pharmaceutical and food industries. MCC is primarily used as an excipient (binder/filler) in the pharmaceutical industry. According to the company's website, the firm is the manufacturer of excipients for use in diverse pharmaceutical segments.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and whether any safety protocol was breached. A joint team of police and factory officials is conducting the probe to ensure accountability and thwart future calamities.