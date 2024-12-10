One Dead, Several Injured As Private Bus Falls Into Ditch In Kullu

Kullu: In a major accident in the Ani sub-divison of Kullu on Tuesday, a private bus fell into a ditch killing one and injuring many passengers. Police, getting information of the incident, rushed to the spot to rescue the trapped passengers as the bus was blown to pieces after its fall.

"Sad news has been received about the untimely death of one person and injuries to several others due to a private bus falling into a ditch in Ani sub-division of Kullu district. The administration has been directed to provide immediate medical assistance to those injured in the accident. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to their families to bear this immense loss. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu shared on X.

The private bus, with 20-25 onboard, was playing between Karsog and Ani when it met with the accident near Shalkhed near Ani. Hearing the sound of the collision, locals rushed to the spot and started rescuing the injured passengers.

"The police team reached the spot and the injured are being rescued in collaboration with the local people. One person has died in the accident," Ani DSP Chandrashekhar said.

In a similar tragic incident, the toll in the BEST bus accident in Mumbai rose to seven, officials on Tuesday said as experts inspected the wet-leased vehicle to ascertain if it had any mechanical fault. As many as 42 other persons were also rushed to various hospitals after sustaining injuries in the incident on the SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West) at around 9.30 pm on Monday when the bus dashed into pedestrians and some vehicles after its driver lost control over the wheels, they said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. In a message on X, Fadnavis announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The medical expenses of the injured will be covered by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, he said.

"We stand with the families of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Fadnavis said.

Necessary instructions had been gievn to ensure the victims and their families received prompt assistance, he assured.