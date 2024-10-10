Jharkhand From Where Ratan Tata Began His Career To Observe One Day Of State Mourning

Ranchi: Ratan Tata, the renowned industrialist and recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, has passed away at the age of 86. Following the news of his passing, an outpouring of grief swept across the state of Jharkhand, including in Jamshedpur.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has offered condolences and declared a day of state mourning in Jharkhand. He wrote on his x account, 'A one-day state mourning has been declared on the demise of former Chairman of Tata Group and Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji, who gave world recognition to a backward state of the country like Jharkhand.'

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar has also expressed grief in the death of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata. 'His humility and spirit of philanthropy will remain a source of inspiration for centuries. His departure is an irreparable loss for the country. I pray to God to give strength to his family and fans to bear this sorrow. My humble tribute. Om Shanti!, he wrote on X.

Ratan Tata started his career in Jamshedpur. He took six months of training at Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company, now known as Tata Motors. After this, he worked with Tata Steel. In 1965, he was sent to the Engineering Department of TISCO, where he worked as a technical officer.

Ratan Tata last visited Jamshedpur on Foundation Day, on March 3, 2021. He was accompanied by Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and was welcomed by Tata Steel MD T.V. Narendran in Jamshedpur. During his visit, Ratan Tata attended the light show at Jubilee Park and the main function of Tata Steel Company.

Ratan Tata had a deep affection for Jharkhand, which is why he laid the foundation for a cancer hospital in 2018 to provide healthcare for the people of Jharkhand. The construction of the hospital is currently underway and it is expected to open soon. Once completed, it will be the largest cancer hospital in Northeast India.