One Charred To Death, Two Firefighters Injured As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Locality

New Delhi: One person was charred to death, and two firefighters engaged in the rescue operation sustained injuries after fire broke out in the Motia Khan area on Sunday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The fire started at a house around 3 pm, prompting an emergency response, the official added. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the distress call.

DFS chief Atul Garg said two firefighters — Ravinder Singh and Ved — sustained burn injuries when an LPG cylinder exploded during the dousing operation. They were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment, he added.

Garg further said the "rescue teams searched the premises" once the fire was brought under control and "discovered a completely charred body on the fourth floor". "The identity of the deceased has been confirmed as Ravindra Singh," he added.

After the incident, the local police launched an investigation into the case. The neighbours are being interrogated, and the forensic team has been called in to the spot.

Locals said the flames were very high, and the smoke was visible from a distance. There is an atmosphere of panic in the area due to the incident, and the police are leaving no stones unturned to unearth the cause behind it.