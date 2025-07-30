Once Thought Lost, Long-Billed Bush Warbler Found In Ladakh After Decades

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Rigzin Norboo from Nubra Valley began noticing birds casually around 2012–13. But it wasn’t until 2017 that he truly immersed himself in birding. Since then, spotting rare species and documenting their presence in Ladakh has become more than a passion; it’s become his mission.

On July 15, Rigzin achieved what many believed was no longer possible: he rediscovered the Long-billed Bush Warbler in Sankoo village, Kargil, a bird long thought to have vanished from the region. “Every birder has a dream bird, and this was mine,” Rigzin says, still glowing with excitement. “To be the one to find it again, after decades, is something I’ll never forget.”

The Long-billed Bush Warbler was once a common sight in Ladakh’s Suru Valley, especially before 1920, when its population was believed to be thriving. But with the years came habitat destruction and the growing impacts of climate change, which pushed the species into near obscurity. He explains, “The last confirmed photographic record was from 1979, taken by the University of Southampton during the Ladakh Expedition. Since then, it was like the bird just disappeared.”

The team of the expedition (ETV Bharat)

Over the years, many wildlife enthusiasts and birders, Rigzin included, made repeated visits to the Suru Valley, hoping to catch a glimpse or hear a song. “I must have gone three or four times myself and my friends too, but we never found anything.” What made the search even more difficult was the lack of historical data. “Because there were no consistent records or sightings, we don’t even fully understand the behaviour of the Long-billed Bush Warbler,” says Rigzin.

But Rigzin wasn’t ready to give up, and this summer, that persistence paid off. The tide began to turn in 2022–23, when a Malaysian birder, James Eaton, conducted in-depth research on the Long-billed Bush Warbler. He dug into historical records, mapped out potential habitats and identified two promising regions, Naltar Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan and Suru Valley in Ladakh, where the elusive bird might still survive. Rigzin says, “James Eaton's work brought renewed hope to all of us. He personally explored Suru, Drass and Sonamarg, and his research confirmed sightings in Naltar. That was a big moment. We started to believe again that the bird might still be out there.”

For many years, the warbler had been considered extinct by some experts, simply because there had been no concrete evidence, no recordings, no photographs, no sightings. “When we read about Eaton’s findings, it gave us direction and motivation. If it was alive in Naltar, there was a good chance it had survived in Ladakh too,” Rigzin adds.

In June this year, Rigzin Norboo received a call from his friend and fellow birder, Harish Thangaraj. The topic was familiar, the Long-billed Bush Warbler, a bird that had eluded Ladakh’s birding community for decades. Rigzin Recalls, “He asked me to study more about the bird. I immediately said yes. I told him, ‘If it’s for the Long-billed Bush Warbler, I’ll make time, even if I don’t have any.’” He pauses and smiles. “Every birder has a dream bird. And this was mine.”

Rigzin Norboo who rediscovers Long billed Bush Warbler in Sankoo village in Kargil Ladakh (ETV Bharat)

Their team of four, including Harish Thangaraj, Lt Gen Bhupesh Goyal, Manjula Desai and Irfan Jeelani, set out on July 12 for a focused expedition, choosing three potential habitats: Gurez and Tilail in Kashmir and Suru Valley in Kargil, Ladakh. The journey began in Gurez, where they spent three days searching. The habitat seemed ideal, but there was one issue: altitude. “We were at 2300–2500 meters, but this bird usually prefers around 3000 meters. Even though the vegetation was promising, the altitude wasn’t right.”

Disheartened, the group moved to Suru Valley on July 14. The following day, they explored Chumikchan village in Sankoo, which sat right at the desired 3000-meter mark. Splitting up to cover more ground, the team also began speaking to locals. One of them mentioned a bird call that sounded oddly familiar. Then, it happened.

“While walking through the village, I suddenly heard a distinct call, from about 150 meters away,” Rigzin says, his voice quickening with excitement. “I called out to one of the team members, and he thought it might just be a playback from another teammate. But I had a feeling it wasn’t.” Determined to confirm it, Rigzin crossed the terraced farms, moving steadily in the direction of the sound. With each step, the call grew clearer and more real. “I shouted, ‘Harish, Majula! Stop the playback!’ But no one responded. That’s when I knew it wasn’t a recording. The bird was actually there, just 5–10 meters away.”

In that moment, adrenaline took over. “My body was heating up and shivering at the same time.” Rigzin pulled out his recorder and captured the call, immediately sending the clip to Harish. “He didn’t even wait to see the bird; he heard the call and replied, ‘Congratulations!’” The encounter wasn’t over yet. After carefully scanning the underbrush, Rigzin managed to snap a blurry but unmistakable photograph. “You could see the legs, the beak, the wings, it was him. It was the Long-billed Bush Warbler. I was sure of it.” It took 20 minutes for the rest of the team to reach his location. “When they arrived, we all knew what had just happened, and we celebrated.”

A bird once feared lost to time had reappeared, and in the most unexpected way. For Rigzin, it wasn’t just a personal achievement, but a moment of collective triumph for all birders of Ladakh. “I remember, among the birders of Ladakh, we used to joke, whoever finds this bird first, we’ll throw them a grand party!” Rigzin says with a grin.

Ladakh now has a growing birding community, with around 100 birders across the region. Of these, about 25 are considered serious birders, while the rest enjoy it as a hobby. But the journey was not without its hardships. Rigzin recalls, “The weather was not at all favourable, it was raining constantly, and we were searching in wet clothes. Throughout the expedition, it just kept raining. But we didn’t stop.”

Birding in Ladakh was once an unfamiliar concept until a handful of enthusiasts began to change the way people looked at their land. Among them was Rigzin Norboo, who has watched the transformation unfold over the last decade. He says, “A few years ago, walking around with a camera in search of birds was a completely new concept for us. But gradually, as we started recording new species and began training local youth in birding and nature education, people started to realise that Ladakh isn’t just barren and dry, we have a rich diversity of birds and mammals.”

That awareness, he says, sparked something deeper. “People began to understand the value of staying connected to nature. Earlier, there were hardly any birders, but now we have many. I’ve personally trained a few bird guides, and wildlife tourism has opened up opportunities for people to earn. Some even have full-time jobs, but still pursue birding out of passion.”

“Earlier, my dream was the Long-billed Bush Warbler. Now that I’ve seen it, my next dream bird is the Sillem’s Rosefinch,” he says, eyes lighting up. “It has hardly any photographic evidence. This bird is believed to be found in areas like Aksai Chin. It’s a dream bird for every birder.”

Rigzin says, “It’s very important for youth to interact with nature. It’s good for your body and for your mind. Nature teaches us so many things; it’s a therapy in itself. It helps us disconnect from the digital world. It only has advantages, no disadvantages.” And Ladakh, he says, has a unique role to play in the global birding landscape. Rigzin explains, “Ladakh lies on one of the best bird migration routes in the world. Among all global migratory pathways, this is considered the best because it falls in the Trans-Himalayan region. So many species pass through here.”

He shares a point of pride that underscores how far Ladakh’s birding efforts have come. “Just this year, I recorded four to five new bird species in Ladakh. Right now, we’ve documented 432 species. Earlier, Otto Pfister’s book mentioned 315. That means in just the last four to five years, birders in Ladakh have recorded 117 new species. That’s a huge achievement.”

