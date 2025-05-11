Once Safe Keeper Of Railways Earnings, Iron Chest Finds Place In National Rail Museum

New Delhi: The National Rail Museum in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri houses the iron chests, once considered the safest custody of the Railways' earnings. Weighing 200-250 kgs, the chest with cash and government documents used to be carried under the supervision of a guard in trains during yesteryears.

Dinesh Goyal, director of the National Rail Museum, said, "In 1853, the Railways followed a different system to collect earnings on the Bori Bunder (now Mumbai) and Thane route. With almost zero existence of the banking system, revenues from tickets, parcels or other sources used to be sealed in a leather bag and kept in the chest. The most unique thing about the chest was that money could be easily put in it without opening the lock, but it could not be taken out without unlocking it. It needed the synchronisation of three different keys, kept with one official of the accounts, operations and revenue departments, to open the chest at the main station."

It needed at least four people to move the chest. (ETV Bharat)

"The simple-looking box had a strong security system. Given its heavy weight, at least four people were required to move it. It used to be shackled with an iron chain in the guard's cabin. Steel rivets were fixed on all corners of the chest, which had a velvet decoration inside and 'Property of Indian Railways' written on a brass plate outside. Not only this, the accountability of everyone from the station master to the cashier was ensured," Goyal added.

For about 150 years, the iron chest was an integral part of the financial system of the Railways. After 2000, its need started to wane with the surge of digital transactions and banking propelled by the internet boom. It gradually lost relevance to the one-click and one-tap solution to everything. Former railway officials say even today, words like "chest account" or "safe custody" bear the sign of this tradition.

About National Rail Museum

The foundation stone of the National Rail Museum was laid by then President V V Giri on October 7 1971, followed by its inauguration on February 1, 1977, by then Railway Minister Kamalapati Tripathi. It was set up as the first ever Transport Museum in India and was named as Rail Transport Museum (RTM). The museum was renamed as the National Rail Museum in October 1995.

It is the largest repository of real-life-size exhibits and other rail components in the country. It houses locomotives and coaches from the princely states across the subcontinent. The Patiala State Mono Rail (PSMT) and the John Morris Fire Engine are the rarest operational exhibits of their kind in the world. The museum houses documents, maps, drawings, books and other documentation over 160 years old.

The iron chest in National Rail Museum. (ETV Bharat)

It houses the oldest locomotive, Ramgoti, named after Ramgoti Mukherjee, the last general manager of Nalhati Azamgarh in West Bengal. This locomotive was manufactured in 1862 by a Paris company, and the East Indian Railway took over in 1892 and sent it to the Jamalpur workshop. Later, it was sold to the Kolkata Corporation. After several years, it was found as scrap and taken to Delhi to carry out the restoration process.