Once Dreaded, Maoist Kangaroo Courts Loosening Grip On People

Palamu: The CPI (Maoist) is counting its last breaths in Jharkhand and Bihar. But there was a time when Maoists used to run a parallel government in many areas of these states. In their Jan Adalats or Kangaroo courts, they delivered immediate verdicts which had to be accepted by the people.

The 2015-16 was the heyday of Maoist activities, which shrank considerably by 2020-21 before being nearly fading by 2025. These Kangaroo Courts in Jharkhand had created an atmosphere of terror in rural and tribal areas, as their establishments aimed to control the local people. These courts were usually organised in forests or remote villages, where the reach of the government machinery was nearly invisible. Local people were forcibly called to join these courts, and the Maoist leaders or commanders would play the role of the judge. Some local villagers were kept in the role of headman.

The Jan Adalats were started in the 70s owing to land disputes. However, violent decisions started being meted out in the 80s. For the first time after 1980, a Jan Adalat was held in Hazaribagh against the policemen.

"Initially, a panchayat used to be held for land-related matters and decisions were given. That changed after 1980 when violent verdicts started being pronounced. The Maoist Central Committee (MCC) and People's War Group were influential in different areas. If any cadre committed a crime, their hands and legs were chopped off. After the mutual merger in 2004, this practice was stopped. The situation today is not hidden from anyone. Due to violent decisions and changing circumstances, the situation kept getting weaker," Satish Kumar, a former top Maoist, said.

Villagers who refrained from participating in these courts were banned from going to the forests for foraging and were often socially ostracised.

"Many times, Maoists asked me to gather the villagers. Villagers who did not participate in the Jan Adalat had to suffer the consequences," Sikandar Singh, former headman of Dagra, said.

The maximum number of Jan Adalats was held during the violent phase of the Maoist movement to settle land disputes. Since 1990, Maoists have occupied thousands of acres of land through this, with the maximum in Palamu, Gaya, Arwal, Jehanabad, Chatra, Latehar and Garhwa.

Women were often publicly humiliated under charges such as characterlessness or violating Maoist rules. In some cases, women were forced to join the Maoist movement, and their family members were tortured for dissent.

The biggest effect of the Kangaroo Court was the atmosphere of fear. Villagers felt that Maoists were keeping an eye on everything, and any small mistake could cost them their lives. In many villages, the Maoist terror forced people to leave their houses at night and hide in the woods.

Vinod Oraon, a resident of Manatu in Palamu, said that he stayed out of the village for three years due to fear of Jan Adalat.

Districts like Garhwa, Latehar, Palamu, Chatra, Gumla and Lohardaga of Jharkhand were notorious for Maoist activities, and areas like Budha Pahad, located on the border of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar, were Maoist bastions. The tribal population of Jharkhand, which was socially and economically deprived, became even more afflicted by the fear of the Maoists. It also hindered the development of those areas, like the implementation of government schemes. Contractors and government employees were targeted, which halted projects like roads, schools and hospitals.

In the last decade, several camps of the security establishments were set up in the Maoist-infested areas. This led villagers to approach the security forces for any problems, and the influence of Jan Adalats started to wane. Places like Dagra, Pathra, Jhaludera, Mandal, Kulhi, Baheratoli, Nawatoli, Nawadih of Palamu's Budhapahar, where public courts used to be held earlier, now have police camps.

"The situation has changed. In the last decade, many actions have been taken against the Naxalites. The villagers' trust in the entire system has increased, and now there is no such thing as a public court. The police are keeping an eye on everything, and anti-Naxalite campaigns are also being run. Earlier, many Kangaroo Courts used to be held. But now, the rapid development in these areas with a stronger connection of the administration with the villagers has led to a sharp decline in the reign of terror," Palamu DIG YS Ramesh said.