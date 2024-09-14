ETV Bharat / bharat

Onam Encourages All To Promote Social Harmony: President Murmu

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

On the occasion of the Onam festival, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to all citizens, especially the people of Kerala.

File Photo of President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Onam and said the "festival of prosperity" encourages all to promote social harmony. This festival of joy and enthusiasm is celebrated to mark the harvesting of crops, she said.

"It is also an occasion to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Kerala. On this occasion we also express our deep gratitude to the farmers, who work tirelessly to feed our nation. This festival of prosperity also encourages us to promote social harmony," Murmu said in her message on the eve of Onam.

"May the peace and unity of the country continue to be strengthened and we work together for making India a developed nation," she said. The President extended warm greetings and best wishes to all citizens, "especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala living in India and abroad", on Onam.

