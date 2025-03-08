Women's Day | 'Vanakkam': Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu Takes Over PM Modi's Social Media Properties, Tweets From His X Handle

New Delhi: As India celebrates International Women's Day today, Indian chess Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu's post on X (formerly Twitter) this morning left many surprised as she addressed people using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media platform.

"Vanakkam! I am @chessvaishali and I am thrilled to be taking over our PM Thiru @narendramodi Ji’s social media properties and that too on #WomensDay. As many of you would know, I play chess and I feel very proud to be representing our beloved country in many tournaments," Vaishali posted on the X handle of PM Modi.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that women achievers from various fields would be taking over his social media accounts for the day.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields," Modi said in a post on X.

In her posts from Modi's X handle, Vaishali introduced herself and talked about her career and life. "I was born on 21st June, which coincidentally is now popular as International Yoga Day. I’ve been playing chess since the age of 6! Playing chess has been a learning, thrilling and rewarding journey for me, reflecting in many of my tournament and Olympiad successes. But there is more…"

"I want to give a message to all the women out there, especially the young girls- follow your dreams, no matter the hurdles. Your passion will power your success. I want to encourage women to follow their dreams and break barriers in any field they choose because I know they can!" her post read.

The 23-year-old Grandmaster said she wants to further improve her FIDE ranking and make the country prouder. "Chess has given me so much and I look forward to contributing more to the sport I love. In the same spirit, I want to tell young girls to pursue any sport they feel like. Sports is among the best teachers," she added.

She also implored parents and siblings to support girls and trust their abilities. "I’ve also got a message for parents and siblings- SUPPORT GIRLS. Trust their abilities and they’ll do wonders. In my life, I have been blessed with supportive parents, Thiru Rameshbabu and Thirumathi Nagalakshmi. My brother, @rpraggnachess and I also share a close bond. I have also been fortunate to have excellent coaches, teammates and of course I am very inspired by @vishy64theking Sir. I feel that today’s India provides a lot of support to women athletes, which is very encouraging. From inspiring women to pursue sports to training to giving them adequate sporting exposure, the progress India is making is exceptional," read her post.

This is not the first time that women achievers are taking over the PM's social media accounts. On International Women's Day in 2020, Modi's social media accounts were operated by seven women achievers, providing them a global platform to inspire others.