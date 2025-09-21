ETV Bharat / bharat

On The Run For 15 Years, CBI Nabs Kerala Man In Rs 1.5 Cr Punjab Bank Fraud

Kollam: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Kerala native in connection with the 2010 bank fraud case reported in Ludhiana, Punjab and involving Rs 1.5 crore.

Officials said that the accused, Surendran J., had been on the run for over a decade in the case. The resident of Kollam district in Kerala was apprehended on Thursday (September 18) by a CBI team.

“He has been evading arrest by authorities since 2012, when he was declared a proclaimed offender. He was arrested based on technical intelligence and ground verification,” the CBI said in a statement on Sunday.