On The Run For 15 Years, CBI Nabs Kerala Man In Rs 1.5 Cr Punjab Bank Fraud

Published : September 21, 2025 at 8:11 PM IST
Kollam: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Kerala native in connection with the 2010 bank fraud case reported in Ludhiana, Punjab and involving Rs 1.5 crore.
Officials said that the accused, Surendran J., had been on the run for over a decade in the case. The resident of Kollam district in Kerala was apprehended on Thursday (September 18) by a CBI team.
“He has been evading arrest by authorities since 2012, when he was declared a proclaimed offender. He was arrested based on technical intelligence and ground verification,” the CBI said in a statement on Sunday.
About the case
The case dates back to July 2010, when Surendran, proprietor of M/s Stich and Ship in Kollam, along with others, was accused of availing a foreign bill purchase credit facility from the Bank of India, Ludhiana, using forged and fake documents.
“The alleged fraud amounted to Rs 1.5 crore, and he was identified as the principal conspirator in the case, and a chargesheet was filed in a special CBI court in Mohali, Punjab,” per officials. “However, despite multiple efforts over the years, Surendran remained untraceable until his recent arrest.”
After Surendran’s arrest, the accused was produced before a magistrate in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday and granted transit remand for his appearance in the Special Judicial Magistrate (CBI) Court in Mohali, where he was remanded to judicial custody on September 20.
