On The Last Day of Deadline, 307 Looted Arms Surrendered In Manipur

Imphal: A total of 307 arms and weapons, which were looted from the state police armory during the ethnic violence in Manipur, were surrendered on Thursday.

A senior official of the Manipur Police said this on Thursday and added that while different village volunteers and civil society groups had surrendered 246 weapons at the campus of the 1st Manipur Rifles in Imphal on Thursday, 61 other weapons were surrendered at different hills and valley districts on Thursday.

The development of surrendering the looted weapons took place following an appeal by the Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla last week. Bhalla has set a deadline of seven days to surrender the looted weapons, which expires on Thursday.

The Manipur Governor made the appeal on February 21 and said that no punitive action would be taken against anyone if they surrendered the looted weapons voluntarily within the seven-day deadline. However, if anyone does not surrender the looted weapons within the deadline, there will be punitive action against them.

Following Bhalla's appeal, some village volunteers returned 16 such looted weapons in the Churachandpur district on February 22. It may be mentioned here that according to the government records, more than 6,000 police weapons were looted after the violence began in Manipur on May 3, 2023.

Out of this, however, security forces could earlier recover 2,681 weapons only during operations, which implies that over 3000 arms and weapons are still with the people.

The Manipur Governor had earlier stated that surrendering the looted weapons are the prerequisites for achieving peace and that it is in the greater interest of restoring normalcy so that people can return to their normal day-to-day activities, all communities in the state must come forward to ensure the cessation of hostilities and maintenance of peace & order in the society.