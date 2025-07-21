‘On The Basis Of Email IP Address Login, Russian Woman Fled The Country With Child’, Centre To SC

New Delhi: The Central government on Monday had informed the Supreme Court that based on email IP address login, it is believed that the Russian woman, who is fighting a bitter battle with her Indian husband over the custody of their minor child, may have already reached her home country. The woman was reported missing from her Delhi home on July 7, 2025.

The matter was taken up by a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the Centre before the apex court.

During the hearing, Bhati contended that the authorities concerned believed that she may have reached her home country only on the basis of her email IP address login. Bhati clarified before the bench that the Airlines have not responded to the government because it was Saturday and Sunday, and the case was last heard on Friday.

Regarding the CCTV visuals, Bhati said the concerned authorities are still investigating, and the investigation is ongoing, and reports will be submitted before the court. The bench was informed that she may have already reached Russia, travelling through Nepal and the UAE.

However, Bhati stressed, “But on the IP address, we have located her presence. July 7 is when she left her home, on July 8 she is in Bihar, then Nepal on July 11 and 12, and then Russia on July 16”. The bench was surprised regarding the release of the passports, and asked, Does it establish active collusion and connivance of officials of the Russian embassy?

Referring to the report submitted by the Delhi Police Commissioner, the bench said the woman had boarded an Air Arabia flight from Nepal. Bhati said that the boarding pass was available, but it cannot be placed before the court without proper confirmation through proper channels.

Bhati said the Delhi Police are using the office of the Ministry of External Affairs to examine how the passports were released. “We will also be using the diplomatic channels for her to be brought back to face the law….”, said Bhati.

The bench asked Bhati to file an affidavit, after which it will pass an order and seek a fresh status report. “This is a gross case of contempt…”, said the bench. The bench was informed that the child’s passport had been surrendered.

The bench observed that it means duplicate passports were made, and added, “Let the Russian embassy also give in writing…”. After hearing the matter, the bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing after a week.

The child’s father had claimed that the whereabouts of the woman and his child were unknown.

The husband has claimed that his estranged wife had been seen secretly entering the Russian embassy in Delhi. He contended before the apex court that he feared that mother and child may have fled India.

The bench had earlier directed the seizure of the mother's passport and also asked the MEA officers to talk with Russian embassy officials to seek permission to enter the residence of the diplomat who was last seen with the Russian woman.

The child’s father had claimed that there was a custody deal according to which the boy spends three days a week with his mother, and she took custody of the boy on May 22. The father contended before the apex court that he saw the child last time in May. The couple met in China, where the man was working as an engineer for a software company. They got married in India in 2017.

