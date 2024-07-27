On PDP 25th Foundation Day, Mehbooba Mufti Dares Amit Shah To Form Cross-Border Kashmir Committee

Srinagar: On the 25th Foundation Day of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and party chief Mehbooba Mufti challenged Home Minister Amit Shah to establish a committee with 20 representatives from each side of Kashmir across the Line of Control to meet biannually and discuss critical issues.
Speaking at Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar, Mehbooba questioned the effectiveness of the government's policies in Kashmir. "What has been gained by imprisoning and suppressing the people of Kashmir, who exercised their right to vote in the referendum? Even Waheed ur Rehman Para, imprisoned on terrorism charges, garnered 2,00,000 votes. The government believes it has eradicated the PDP, but the turnout at today's Foundation Day proves otherwise—PDP is not finished, remember this."
She also criticised the government's handling of security issues in Jammu, noting the presence of foreign militants. "I want to tell the government that foreign militants infiltrate into Jammu, carry out attacks, and then escape. What are you doing about it? People in Jammu are, too, scared to go outside."
Mehbooba urged the Government of India to enhance regional connectivity by opening roads from Jammu and Kashmir to Central Asia and emphasised the importance of dialogue.
Reflecting on the region's history, she said, "Before 1947, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh formed an independent state where Hindus, Muslims and Buddhists coexisted peacefully. Today, the people of Ladakh are in distress, the residents of Jammu are lamenting and the once-thriving economic centre of Jammu is in decline. As for Kashmir, its situation is beyond words."
She concluded by advocating for the preservation of the Kashmiri language. "While all the leaders here speak in Urdu, I urge you to teach your children Kashmiri at home; otherwise, our language will die out," Mehbooba said.
Read more: 'DGP Busy Fixing Things Politically': PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Demands Sacking Of Jammu Kashmir Top Cop Amid Rising Militant Attacks