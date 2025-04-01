ETV Bharat / bharat

On Parole, Maharashtra Man Ends Life With Live-in Partner

Navnath Jagadhne was convicted of killing Sheetal's six-year-old son, who became an obstacle in their relationship. His month-long parole was to end on March 28.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 1:09 PM IST

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A life convict on parole died by suicide with his live-in partner in Katpur of Paithan Taluka of the district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Navnath Jagadhne (30) and Sheetal Dodve-Ukde (28), police said. Their bodies were found in a maize field near the village. After getting information, a police team led by Assistant Inspector Ishwar Jagdale from the MIDC Police Station reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy. However, the reason behind this drastic step is yet to be explained by the police.

Jagadhne was convicted of killing Sheetal's six-year-old son, who became an obstacle in their extramarital relationship. His month-long parole was to end on March 28.

Police said the duo was in a relationship for years, and Sheetal was married to a man from Ambad in the Jalna district. When Jagadhne met Sheetal in 2020, he killed her son, considering him a menace in their relationship, for which he is serving a life term, while Sheetal was exonerated.

"Jagadhne was out on parole in February and was expected to return to jail on March 28. However, he attempted to end his life by jumping into a well on March 28, when his family members stopped him and tried to convince him. However, on the night of March 31, while everyone was sleeping on the terrace of the house, he quietly left home. Later, the bodies of Jagadhne and his girlfriend were found in a maize field. The reason for ending their lives is still unclear, and the matter is under investigation. The deceased were in a relationship for many years," Jagdale said.

Also Read:

  1. Man Kills Pregnant Wife And Aunt, Attacks Son Before Dying By Suicide In Jaipur
  2. Nawada Shelter Home Superintendent Dies By Suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A life convict on parole died by suicide with his live-in partner in Katpur of Paithan Taluka of the district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Navnath Jagadhne (30) and Sheetal Dodve-Ukde (28), police said. Their bodies were found in a maize field near the village. After getting information, a police team led by Assistant Inspector Ishwar Jagdale from the MIDC Police Station reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy. However, the reason behind this drastic step is yet to be explained by the police.

Jagadhne was convicted of killing Sheetal's six-year-old son, who became an obstacle in their extramarital relationship. His month-long parole was to end on March 28.

Police said the duo was in a relationship for years, and Sheetal was married to a man from Ambad in the Jalna district. When Jagadhne met Sheetal in 2020, he killed her son, considering him a menace in their relationship, for which he is serving a life term, while Sheetal was exonerated.

"Jagadhne was out on parole in February and was expected to return to jail on March 28. However, he attempted to end his life by jumping into a well on March 28, when his family members stopped him and tried to convince him. However, on the night of March 31, while everyone was sleeping on the terrace of the house, he quietly left home. Later, the bodies of Jagadhne and his girlfriend were found in a maize field. The reason for ending their lives is still unclear, and the matter is under investigation. The deceased were in a relationship for many years," Jagdale said.

Also Read:

  1. Man Kills Pregnant Wife And Aunt, Attacks Son Before Dying By Suicide In Jaipur
  2. Nawada Shelter Home Superintendent Dies By Suicide

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MIDC POLICE STATIONPAROLEPAITHAN TALUKACHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGA DISTLIFE CONVICT ENDS LIFE WITH PARTNER

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.