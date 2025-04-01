On Parole, Maharashtra Man Ends Life With Live-in Partner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A life convict on parole died by suicide with his live-in partner in Katpur of Paithan Taluka of the district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Navnath Jagadhne (30) and Sheetal Dodve-Ukde (28), police said. Their bodies were found in a maize field near the village. After getting information, a police team led by Assistant Inspector Ishwar Jagdale from the MIDC Police Station reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy. However, the reason behind this drastic step is yet to be explained by the police.

Jagadhne was convicted of killing Sheetal's six-year-old son, who became an obstacle in their extramarital relationship. His month-long parole was to end on March 28.

Police said the duo was in a relationship for years, and Sheetal was married to a man from Ambad in the Jalna district. When Jagadhne met Sheetal in 2020, he killed her son, considering him a menace in their relationship, for which he is serving a life term, while Sheetal was exonerated.

"Jagadhne was out on parole in February and was expected to return to jail on March 28. However, he attempted to end his life by jumping into a well on March 28, when his family members stopped him and tried to convince him. However, on the night of March 31, while everyone was sleeping on the terrace of the house, he quietly left home. Later, the bodies of Jagadhne and his girlfriend were found in a maize field. The reason for ending their lives is still unclear, and the matter is under investigation. The deceased were in a relationship for many years," Jagdale said.