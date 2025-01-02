ETV Bharat / bharat

On New Year’s Day, Bengal Zoos Broke Records In Tourist Count, Revenue

Siliguri: Breaking 25 years record, the forest department and zoo authority saw an influx of tourists in zoos and safari parks across Bengal on the first day of January, which filled up their coffers.

Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri, Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling and Alipore Zoo in Kolkata were the top places which brimmed with zoo lovers. On January 1, the combined revenue of the forest department and zoo authorities crossed Rs 77.4 lakh for 1.50 lakh visitors against Rs 62 lakh for 1.21 lakh visitors last year. Buoyed by the increased figures, the forest department has set a target of Rs 1 core for 2026.

"The zoos have been completely revamped with the setting up of paver blocks, selfie zones and adventure sports for tourist attractions. Initiatives have been taken so that tourists can spend a good time in the zoos," state forest minister Birbaha Hansda said.

"The income from tickets on the first day of English New Year was beyond expectation. From North to South Bengal, every zoo was packed. We hope for more tourist footfalls in future. Everyone is very happy with this number of tourists," Saurabh Chowdhury, a member of the state zoo authority, said.