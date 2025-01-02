On New Year’s Day, Bengal Zoos Broke Records In Tourist Count, Revenue

Siliguri: Breaking 25 years record, the forest department and zoo authority saw an influx of tourists in zoos and safari parks across Bengal on the first day of January, which filled up their coffers.
Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri, Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling and Alipore Zoo in Kolkata were the top places which brimmed with zoo lovers. On January 1, the combined revenue of the forest department and zoo authorities crossed Rs 77.4 lakh for 1.50 lakh visitors against Rs 62 lakh for 1.21 lakh visitors last year. Buoyed by the increased figures, the forest department has set a target of Rs 1 core for 2026.
"The zoos have been completely revamped with the setting up of paver blocks, selfie zones and adventure sports for tourist attractions. Initiatives have been taken so that tourists can spend a good time in the zoos," state forest minister Birbaha Hansda said.
"The income from tickets on the first day of English New Year was beyond expectation. From North to South Bengal, every zoo was packed. We hope for more tourist footfalls in future. Everyone is very happy with this number of tourists," Saurabh Chowdhury, a member of the state zoo authority, said.
He said the number of zoonotic animals has also increased as new animals are being brought to every zoo. In addition, nursing homes, toilets, canteens and amusement places have been set up.
According to zoo authorities, 85,386 tourists visited the Alipore Zoo on January 1 fetching Rs 39 lakh in revenue. The number at the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri stands at 8,900 with earnings of Rs 12.82 lakh. The number of tourists in the Garchumuk Deer Park was 5,735 with an income of Rs 1.35 lakh. The Jangalmahal Zoo saw 5,626 footfalls with an income of Rs 1.22 lakh and the Harinalaya Mini Zoo counted 6,517 tourist and ticket sales worth Rs 3.11 lakh.
About 3,889 tourists including 23 foreigners visited the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling and the authorities earned Rs 2.75 lakh. About 15,884 tourists visited the Rasikbil Zoo which earned Rs 3.60 lakh. The number of tourists visiting the Jharkhali Zoo or Sundarbans Wild Animal Park was 5,400 and the income was Rs 1.47 lakh. Around 1.5 lakh tourists thronged the Burdwan Zoo which earned Rs 1.16 lakh. Similarly, 6,228 tourists visited the Adina Zoo in Malda which earned Rs 1.44 lakh.
