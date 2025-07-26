On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Maha Vir Chakra Col Sonam Wangchuk Recalls Ladakh Scouts' Role In India's Victory

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: As the country celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, a decorated war hero from Ladakh recounts the valour and sacrifices made by the war heroes particularly the Ladakh Scouts.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, Maha Vir Chakra, one of the most decorated war heroes from Ladakh, shared firsthand insights into how the enemy’s betrayal was met with swift and decisive action by Indian forces, particularly the indomitable Ladakh Scouts during the 1999 Kargil War.

From leading the first successful counter-assault in Chorbat La to witnessing the unmatched resilience of local soldiers, Colonel Wangchuk shed light on the unique contribution of Ladakhis in India's military history including the wars of 1962, 1965 and 1999. Calling them 'born mountain warriors,' Wangchuk emphasised how their physiological strength, mental toughness, and unyielding patriotism make them unparalleled in high-altitude combat.

He also reflected on the exceptional capabilities of the Ladakh Scouts, a young regiment that has earned its reputation as one of the best mountain warfare units in the world.

Recalling the early days of the Kargil War, Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, MVC, described the situation as a “clear act of treachery by the enemy”. Speaking about the initial infiltration, he said the enemy “resorted to betrayal”.

“Their soldiers, particularly from the Northern Light Infantry, infiltrated during the winter, fully prepared.” According to Wangchuk, the intrusion was deep and strategic.

“I believe they intruded about 10 to 15 kms into our territory,” he said. What made the situation more alarming was the fact that the enemy had taken control of high-altitude positions that offered significant tactical advantage, he said.

“They captured the high ridges and took control of strategic vantage points there,” he adds.

Faced with the enemy’s occupation of strategic positions, Colonel Wangchuk knew immediate action was needed.

“So it was clear to us that we had to push them back and drive them out,” he recalled. In response, a rapid mobilisation was initiated, bringing together the Indus Wing and the Kharu-Kargil (KK) Wing of the Ladakh Scouts, he added.

According to Wangchuk, there was already a well-organised local team on the ground, which proved to be an asset. Despite being from the Assam Regiment, Colonel Wangchuk was posted with the Ladakh Scouts at the time. Reflecting on that experience, he said, “I would say it was my privilege to get the opportunity to work alongside the brave soldiers of the Ladakh Scouts.”

As the news of the enemy’s intrusion reached them, Colonel Sonam Wangchuk admitted to an initial atmosphere of anxiety and uncertainty.

“As soon as we received the information, there was a sense of concern and fear among us. We had no idea about the exact situation, where the enemy was positioned, what kind of weapons they had,” he recalled.

But that uncertainty didn’t last long. What emerged instead was a wave of determination and resolve. “We did not lose courage. There was great enthusiasm among the boys, a wave of patriotism,” Wangchuk said, his voice steady with pride.

Within just six to seven days of rapid mobilisation, the troops were ready for action. Braving treacherous terrain and climbing steep mountain slopes, they advanced toward the occupied positions. It was there, in the rugged heights of Chorbat La, that the Ladakh Scouts made their first contact with the enemy, the Northern Light Infantry (NLI) soldiers who had taken control of the area.

“We drove them out from there,” Colonel Wangchuk recalled. The first encounter took place around May 30–31 and he estimated that about 50–60 enemy soldiers were deployed in that area, he said.

On the eastern side of Chorbat La, the intruders had come dangerously close, barely 1 to 2 kms away. But when Indian troops advanced, the intruders fled, abandoning the mountains they had seized.

“That was the first success of the Indian Army,” recalled Wangchuk over the impending victory that would mark the beginning of India’s determined push to reclaim every inch of its territory.

Reflecting on the enduring contribution of the people of Ladakh in India’s military history, Colonel Wangchuk offered a heartfelt tribute. From the 1962 war with China to the 1965 conflict and the 1999 Kargil War, he said the role of Ladakhis has been nothing short of exceptional.

“It has always been outstanding. I would say that Ladakhis are truly made for mountain warfare. They have proven that no one can match them as warriors in this terrain.”

He pointed out that the ability to survive and fight in such extreme, high-altitude conditions, often for extended periods, was not something just anyone can do. “It’s something unique to the people of Ladakh, because physiologically, we are built for it,” he said.

Colonel Wangchuk believes that the edge begins with physical fitness.

“If you are physically fit, you gain mental strength. You don’t tire easily, you can plan ahead and when adversity strikes, you don’t panic,” he said. According to him, what sets Ladakhi soldiers apart is not just their courage but also their stamina, endurance and calm under pressure. “You have courage, reserves of strength, stamina and endurance and that enables you to move forward,” he added.

Praising the regiment he once served with, Colonel Wangchuk spoke with deep pride about the Ladakh Scouts, often referred to as the 'Snow Warriors' of India. Despite being a small and relatively young regiment, their performance in high-altitude warfare has been nothing short of extraordinary.

“The way they have adapted to these harsh terrains is remarkable. They have a natural adaptability and their training is of the highest quality.”

He pointed out that the challenges of mountain warfare demand more than just courage—unmatched physical toughness and mental resilience. “If you’ve ever witnessed the training of the Ladakh Scouts, you would know how strong and tough they are,” he noted.

In Colonel Wangchuk’s view, there are few in the world who can rival them in this domain. “I would say that in the realm of mountain warfare, our Ladakh Scouts are among the best fighters in the world and there is no match for them,” he said.