On International Women’s Day, Railways To Equip Female RPF Personnel With Chilli Spray Cans

File - Railway Protection Force personnel, led by a woman official, take part in the Republic Day Parade 2025 rehearsal, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: As India celebrates International Women’s Day today, the railways has decided to equip women personnel of the Railway Protection Force with chilli spray cans to deal with situations, especially when safeguarding women passengers travelling alone in trains.

According to the Railway Ministry, this non-lethal yet effective tool will help women RPF personnel tackle challenging situations swiftly, especially while safeguarding female passengers travelling alone or with children.

By providing chilli spray cans, women RPF personnel will have an additional layer of security, allowing them to deter threats, respond to incidents of harassment, and handle emergencies effectively — especially in sensitive areas like isolated stations, running trains, and remote railway locations where immediate backup might not be available, the ministry informed.

Director General of RPF, Manoj Yadav, said, “Indian Railways has consistently introduced several measures to improve the travel experience for women passengers. Our women RPF personnel stand as symbols of strength, care and resilience. By equipping them with chilli spray cans, we are enhancing their confidence and operational capability while sending a clear message that passenger safety — especially the safety of women — is our highest priority.”

The RPF proudly boasts the highest proportion of women (9 percent) among all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and many of these women RPF personnel are part of the ‘Meri Saheli’ teams, whose core responsibility is to ensure a safe journey for women travellers, he said.