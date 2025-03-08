On International Women’s Day, Railways To Equip Female RPF Personnel With Chilli Spray Cans

New Delhi: As India celebrates International Women’s Day today, the railways has decided to equip women personnel of the Railway Protection Force with chilli spray cans to deal with situations, especially when safeguarding women passengers travelling alone in trains.
According to the Railway Ministry, this non-lethal yet effective tool will help women RPF personnel tackle challenging situations swiftly, especially while safeguarding female passengers travelling alone or with children.
By providing chilli spray cans, women RPF personnel will have an additional layer of security, allowing them to deter threats, respond to incidents of harassment, and handle emergencies effectively — especially in sensitive areas like isolated stations, running trains, and remote railway locations where immediate backup might not be available, the ministry informed.
Director General of RPF, Manoj Yadav, said, “Indian Railways has consistently introduced several measures to improve the travel experience for women passengers. Our women RPF personnel stand as symbols of strength, care and resilience. By equipping them with chilli spray cans, we are enhancing their confidence and operational capability while sending a clear message that passenger safety — especially the safety of women — is our highest priority.”
The RPF proudly boasts the highest proportion of women (9 percent) among all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and many of these women RPF personnel are part of the ‘Meri Saheli’ teams, whose core responsibility is to ensure a safe journey for women travellers, he said.
"Over 250 ‘Meri Saheli’ teams interact with nearly 12,900 female passengers daily, offering security and reassurance," the official said. Armed with the new tool in hand, women RPF personnel will embody strength, compassion and resilience, reaffirming Indian Railways’ dedication to safe and secure journey for women passengers, he said.
How does chili spray work?
Chili or pepper spray contains capsaicin, which irritates the eyes and causes pain, burning, and temporary blindness. When it comes into contact with eyes, it produces tears and a burning sensation in the lungs leading to shortness of breath.
It can also cause skin irritation and redness, and temporarily blinds a person, which allows a police or security official to restrain the person. In places where women fear for their safety, many of them have developed the habit of carrying pepper spray cans in their bags to safeguard themselves against attackers.