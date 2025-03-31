On Eid, Karnataka Reiterates Message Of Love, Harmony

Bengaluru: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with great fervor across Karnataka, bringing together communities in joy and mutual respect. The festival, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, was observed with mass prayers at mosques and Eidgahs, where people gathered to offer thanks and seek blessings.

The celebrations began on Sunday evening following the sighting of the crescent moon, signalling the arrival of Eid. Families and communities prepared for the occasion with traditional delicacies, acts of charity and heartfelt greetings. Throughout Monday morning, mosques across the country were filled with faithfuls embracing one another and exchanging best wishes, reinforcing the festival's message of love and harmony.

Mosques across the country were filled with faithfuls embracing one another and exchanging best wishes. (ETV Bharat)

Leaders Extend Eid Greetings

Several leaders extended their greetings to the Muslim community. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot expressed his wishes, saying, "May this Eid-ul-Fitr bring joy, peace and prosperity to all our citizens celebrating around the nation. As the month of Ramadan concludes, let us continue to cherish the values of compassion, generosity and unity. Eid Mubarak to everyone!"

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasised the festival's significance in fostering love and brotherhood, stating, "I wish that the message of Eid-ul-Fitr, which burns hatred and jealousy and forges love and bonds, will be a guiding light for humanity, and that happiness, peace, and prosperity will prevail in the country. Happy Eid to our Muslim brothers and sisters."

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also joined Sidaaramaiah in wishing. "Warm greetings to all the Muslim brothers and sisters of the country on the occasion of the holy festival of Ramadan. May this festival, which is a symbol of sacrifice, love, and harmony, bring happiness and joy to everyone. #EidMubarak," he said.

Mass Prayers and Acts of Kindness

In Karnataka, the celebrations were marked by early morning prayers at mosques and open Eidgahs, where people from all walks of life gathered to seek divine blessings. Large congregations could be seen in every district, as families and friends embraced the joyous occasion together. Community leaders played an active role in fostering an inclusive spirit. Dates were distributed to police officials stationed near mosques, while cold drinks were offered to passersby and those attending prayers. After prayers, people greeted each other warmly, embracing and exchanging wishes.

Traditional feasts were organised in households, featuring an array of ethnic delicacies enjoyed by family members and neighbors alike. The festival also served as a time for charitable acts, with many devotees donating food, clothes and financial assistance to those in need.

During sermons at mosques, religious leaders emphasised the values of compassion, fraternity and social harmony, urging followers to lead lives rooted in kindness and generosity. In addition to spiritual teachings, many clerics used the occasion to address pressing social concerns, particularly the dangers of drug abuse. They called on devotees to take a strong stand against narcotic consumption and work toward a healthier society.

Security measures were beefed up in various cities for a smooth and peaceful celebration. Police teams were strategically deployed near mosques and other places to maintain order and assist worshippers to pray peacefully.

As the festival concluded, the spirit of Eid left a lasting message of unity, gratitude and shared humanity. The day served as a reminder that beyond religious practices, the essence of Eid lies in fostering harmony and spreading goodwill among people.

