On Diwali Night, 57 Fire Incidents Reported In Gurugram, 8 Injured

Gurugram: Eight people suffered burn injuries and six vehicles were gutted as 57 fire incidents due to the bursting of firecrackers were reported here on Diwali night, officials said on Friday.

There were no reports of loss of life but property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in the fires. Among the injured, five are receiving treatment in a civil hospital, while three were referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, a senior officer said.

While most of the fires were reported from spots with garbage, two houses, a warehouse, a Mother Dairy booth and a salon also reported fires. In around 30 spots, sparks from firecrackers caused fires in garbage kept nearby, the officer said.